Sean Kuraly is Playing His Game

Sean Kuraly was drafted by the San Jose Sharks in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. A key component in the Martin Jones deal, some may have forgotten about him.

Last season he got eight games with Boston and had a good season with Providence. His 14 goals certainly opened some eyes. At 6-2, 213 he’s the perfect fourth line pivot.

In the recent win in Philadelphia he played over 13 minutes and 3:36 of them were on the PK. He has a lot of energy and speed. He created some offensive chances while his team was short-handed.

“It’s some of our roles to help the team that way, be good on the PK and do the simple things right,” said Kuraly. “I’m just trying to help out the team when I’m on the ice. The ice time I get is up to the coach. Whatever way I can help the team more I’d be glad to do.”

So far, this season he has six points in 24 games. He’s still learning on the job but he’s showing improvement. That’s the key. By mid-season he could add to the Bruins offense, not in a dramatic way, but just enough.

At 24, it all seems to be coming together for him. His strong game in Philadelphia had a secondary bonus since the Bruins’ dads travelled for that game.

“It was awesome It was fun to have my first experience with this. It was fun to have them around,” he stated. “It was cool to meet the other dads and see where they come from. It’s funny to see the apple doesn’t fall from the tree with a lot of guys. It’s fun.”

Boston is getting healthier and they didn’t play down to the competition. They never really gave the Flyers a chance to get into this game.

“I think that’s a tough team to play right now (Philadelphia). They’re desperate for wins. They are going to do anything they can. The hot start was really important to me. If we gave up a goal early they’d feel good about themselves.”

Kuraly made it clear that Tuukka Rask is the #1 goalie. Anton Khudobin is still his backup. This shutout and the win before against the Lightning should quiet the fans down a bit.

“I think we’re lucky to have that situation. It’s really a luxury,” he added. “We feel great with both guys back there. It’s been really good to see Tuukks get these two wins.”

With the second worst offense in the East, the Bruins will need to have a great penalty kill and solid defense and goaltending to stay afloat. In a weak Atlantic Division, the Bruins should be able to grab a playoff spot that way.