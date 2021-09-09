The NFL Has Some Great Week One Games

Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback Dak Prescott will be throwing for the first time this season. He never played in a preseason game, so how will he fare against the champs? He has a new deal and something to prove, and if there’s a chance for the Cowboys to stun the Tampa Bay Buccaneers it would be in Week One. This could be one of the best Thursday night games of the season.

TOM BRADY tied-2nd in NFL with 40 TD passes & ranked 3rd in pass yards (4,633) last season. Became 1st player in NFL history with 7 SB titles & 5 SB MVPs. Is NFL all-time leader in TD passes (581) & ranks 2nd in pass yards (79,204). Needs 300+ pass yards to join DREW BREES (123) as the only players with 100+ 300-yard games in NFL history.

Pittsburgh legend Ben Roethlisberger feels like he’s making yet another comeback, and the Steelers could surprise in this game. T.J. Watt has victimized the Buffalo Bills in the past and could do some damage again with some sacks and some hurries. The Bills are currently favored at -6.5 and 88% of the public money backing them to win at home to Pittsburgh.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was all world last season, and some outlets didn’t want to rank him in the Top 5, he probably should be in there and he’s going to be the difference in the Bills winning or losing through the air and with his legs. Check out his numbers:

JOSH ALLEN set franchise records in pass yards (4,544) & TD passes (37) & had 8 rush TDs last season, becoming 1st player in NFL history with 4,500+ pass yards, 35+ TD passes & 5+ rush TDs in a single season. Passed for 238 yards & 2 TDs in the last meeting. Had 22 TDs (17 pass, 5 rush) vs. 6 INTs & 103 rating in 8 regular season home games last season.

One game that will have a lot of eyeballs will be the Carolina Panthers vs. the New York Jets. Former Jets franchise quarterback Sam Darnold will face the current Jets franchise quarterback, Zach Wilson, who is making his NFL debut in this game.

Can the Jets stop running back Christian McCaffrey? Can the Jets put pressure on Sam Darnold so he can throw a few picks under pressure? That’s the hope, if not, it can be a long day for Gang Green, and a loss to Darnold will push the Jets further down the path to the top overall pick once again.

photo – Antonio Brown hopes to catch a lot of Tom Brady touchdowns