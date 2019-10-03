Three NTDP Players Who Deserve More Spotlight

Just playing for the NTDP means you’ve accomplished a lot early in your hockey career. You can also be on that team and not get as much credit as your play deserves. Here are three players who opened my eyes:

Brett Berard – 5-9, 152 – RW – In both games, he played third line right wing. He’s a Providence commit. He showed a good one-timer and a pro wrister he can shoot from long distance. He scored a goal on Sunday (at the USHL Fall Classic) that showed patience and he waited out the goalie. He gets helpers because he’s a good play starter. His dad is the coach at Holy Cross. 2020 NHL Draft eligible. Hunter McKown – 6-1, 182 – C – He might have been playing 4th line center but he’s more than that. He’s a guy that can get into his one-timer position quickly and it’s accurate. He penetrates the offensive zone quickly. He sets up scoring chances and can score after a few dekes because he has excellent hands. He was very effective on the PK too. He’s currently uncommitted. 2020 NHL Draft eligible. Chase Yoder – 5-11, 174 – C – He’s committed to Providence. The first thing that stood out to me about him was his face-off prowess. He seems to be second on the team in that category to Thomas Bordeleau (Michigan commit). He has excellent vision. I like him on the PK. I like his physical side and his quickness. 2020 NHL Draft eligible.