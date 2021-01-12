Three Young Flyers Who Improved A Lot In Training Camp

Joel Farabee – We can talk about the weight gain and his added strength but his confidence is even higher than it was in the playoffs last season. There were times last season before the Covid-19 stoppage where he was just surviving. He’s now thriving and I’m expecting a big jump in points for him. Farabee is a solid playmaker but people may forget he has an elite wrist one-timer. His eight goals and 21 points that he had last season could easily be 17 goals and 45-50 points this season.

Yegor Zamula – This young blueliner started off camp strong. In that first scrimmage, I saw improved speed, hockey I.Q., and safer puck moving. Then in the final scrimmage, you could see better decision making when to make that cross-ice pass. He did try and jam one, but it didn’t cost him. He now knows exactly when to jump in the play. I’d have him on the taxi-squad. If Travis Sanheim gets hurt, he’s one of the only other Flyers extra defensemen who could play that role for a short time.

This is a dual appreciation post for Zayde Wisdom and Tyson Foerster. They are different kinds of players and both are 2020 NHL Draft picks. Neither is NHL ready, but both showed some flashes that let you know the Flyers made good, sound draft decisions here and they both showed a hard work ethic. Foerster with that shot and Wisdom making good plays along the wall.

Let’s drop the puck on the 2021 NHL season already.