Eighth Wonder Makes Quality Tea 

I drink a lot of tea. All iced. Rarely hot, so I was intrigued when I had a chance to try Eighth Wonder Tea. I look for a lot of things. I like the fact that it is organic and it’s a good size (12 oz). Those things matter to me.

This is sparkling tea which is fine for me. My two favorites were the Oolong and the Green Tea. They were smooth, and I could drink either one regularly. The antioxidants that are in there make this a bit more attractive too.

Donovan McNabb drinks it!

“After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I am always on the lookout for new ways to support my health both mentally and physically,” said Donovan McNabb. “8th Wonder Tea makes a refreshing chai tea blend that fuels the mind and body. Their sparkling tea contains the adaptogen ashwagandha that gives a boost of natural energy while reducing stress, inflammation, and sharpening mental acuity.”

This part is impressive:

Additionally, 8th Wonder is:

Certified organic

Whole30 approved

Non-GMO project verified

Paleo, vegan, and Kosher certified

The price is competitive, and the ingredients are great. If you love tea, you will love this product.