USHL Fall Classic Day 2

With six games on tap I had to report early. I may be too tired later on. So here’s some notes on a few who stood out in the Sioux City vs. Green Bay game.

Marcus Kallionkieli – 6-1 – 176 – RW – He is 2019 NHL Draft eligible. He played on the first line for Sioux City. He showed scoring ability in the slot. He showed a deft backhand. He is quick to pounce on loose pucks. He’s always looking to deposit rebounds. So far he’s uncommitted.

Tommy Pasanen – 6-4 – 218 – D – He’s another Sioux City player who is uncommitted. He’s a good passer. He gets to loose pucks first and for icing situations. Has a long reach and uses it well in the corners. Under pressure he never cracked even when a puck was in his skates.

Special mention: Martin Pospisil did a lot of things well. He played first-line center for Sioux City. He’s a Calgary Flames draft pick.

Nicholas Zabaneh – 5-10 – 161 – Wing – He played with Jack Hughes when they were on the Toronto Marlboros. He’s small but he’s not afraid to push back or fight through checks. He has a high hockey I.Q. He’s an excellent skater who digs for pucks in the corner and around the net. Showed a nice deke on a goal. He’s a potential draft riser as the season goes on.

Jackson Perbix – 6-1 – 174 – RW – The Ducks drafted him in the fourth round in the 2018 NHL Draft. He showed strong play around and behind the net in regards to puck possession. Had a nice wraparound attempt that was thwarted. He played the point on one of their power plays. He’s talented with the puck and he’s very slippery.

That's all for now.