Future Stars USHL Edition

Here are some younger players to watch:

Danil Gushchin – 5-9, 161 – Muskegon – He’s a 2002 birthdate. This Russian has speed, feistiness on defense, enough to play the PK. He had a goal and an assist in one period but has been solid every time I’ve seen him.

Sean Farrell – 5-9 – 174 – RW – He played on the second line for the NTDP. He’s a very skilled passer and can make them in traffic. Excellent foot speed. He’s a November 2001 birthdate. He just misses the 2019 draft by a few months.

Owen Power – 6-4 – 216 – D – Chicago – He’s a 2002 birthdate! He doesn’t look awkward out there. He has excellent puck pursuit. He’s a really good passer. He was able to push around some players even at this young age.

Carson Battle – 6-3 – 191 – LW – Madison – He’s a 2002 birthdate. He has a very quick wrist shot. His skating will improve over time. He wants the puck in the offensive zone and always has his stick down.