55 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2025 NFL Draft

NEW YORK –– Jan. 16, 2025 –– The National Football League announced today the names of 55 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft and 15 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 24-26 Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Twenty-five players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 6, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Thirty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. This list does not include players that are playing in the FBS National Championship Game on Jan. 20. For those players, a “Championship” deadline of Jan. 24 has been added.

Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.

The players granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft :