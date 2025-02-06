55 Players Granted Special Eligibility for 2025 NFL Draft

NEW YORK –– Jan. 16, 2025 –– The National Football League announced today the names of 55 players who have been granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft and 15 underclassmen who have fulfilled their degree requirements with college football eligibility remaining and are also eligible for selection in the April 24-26 Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Twenty-five players applied for special eligibility prior to the newly instituted early “soft” deadline of Jan. 6, which was added to assist players and all-star game organizers in the planning and invitation process. Thirty additional players submitted their petitions prior to the traditional deadline of Jan. 15 to apply for special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft. This list does not include players that are playing in the FBS National Championship Game on Jan. 20. For those players, a “Championship” deadline of Jan. 24 has been added.
Each of the 55 players listed below have met the league’s three-year eligibility rule and have renounced their college football eligibility by submitting written notification to the league office on or before the Jan. 15 deadline. Consequently, they are eligible for selection.
The players granted special eligibility for the 2025 NFL Draft:
|
1
|
LeQuint Allen
|
RB
|
Syracuse
|
2
|
Elic Ayomanor
|
WR
|
Stanford
|
3
|
Kelvin Banks
|
T
|
Texas
|
4
|
Stone Blanton
|
LB
|
Mississippi State
|
5
|
Jaydon Blue
|
RB
|
Texas
|
6
|
Isaiah Bond
|
WR
|
Texas
|
7
|
Luther Burden
|
WR
|
Missouri
|
8
|
Jihaad Campbell
|
LB
|
Alabama
|
9
|
Will Campbell
|
T
|
LSU
|
10
|
Abdul Carter
|
DE
|
Penn State
|
11
|
Josh Conerly
|
T
|
Oregon
|
12
|
Nick Emmanwori
|
DB
|
South Carolina
|
13
|
Trevor Etienne
|
RB
|
Georgia
|
14
|
Quinn Ewers
|
QB
|
Texas
|
15
|
Dylan Fairchild
|
G
|
Georgia
|
16
|
Harold Fannin
|
TE
|
Bowling Green
|
17
|
D.J. Giddens
|
RB
|
Kansas State
|
18
|
Matthew Golden
|
WR
|
Texas
|
19
|
Mason Graham
|
DT
|
Michigan
|
20
|
Kenneth Grant
|
DT
|
Michigan
|
21
|
Omarion Hampton
|
RB
|
North Carolina
|
22
|
Derrick Harmon
|
DT
|
Oregon
|
23
|
Travis Hunter
|
DB
|
Colorado
|
24
|
Jordan James
|
RB
|
Oregon
|
25
|
Shemar James
|
LB
|
Florida
|
26
|
Ashton Jeanty
|
RB
|
Boise Sate
|
27
|
Kaleb Johnson
|
RB
|
Iowa
|
28
|
Will Johnson
|
DB
|
Michigan
|
29
|
Emery Jones
|
T
|
LSU
|
30
|
Kobe King
|
LB
|
Penn State
|
31
|
Coleston Loveland
|
TE
|
Michigan
|
32
|
Damien Martinez
|
RB
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
33
|
Marcus Mbow
|
G
|
Purdue
|
34
|
Tetairoa McMillan
|
WR
|
Arizona
|
35
|
Armand Membou
|
T
|
Missouri
|
36
|
Walter Nolen
|
DT
|
Mississippi
|
37
|
Jacob Parrish
|
DB
|
Kansas State
|
38
|
Chris Paul
|
LB
|
Mississippi
|
39
|
James Pearce
|
DE
|
Tennessee
|
40
|
Jordan Phillips
|
DT
|
Maryland
|
41
|
Dylan Sampson
|
RB
|
Tennessee
|
42
|
Jonah Savaiinaea
|
T
|
Arizona
|
43
|
Carson Schwesinger
|
LB
|
UCLA
|
44
|
Nic Scourton
|
DE
|
Texas A&M
|
45
|
Josh Simmons
|
T
|
Ohio State
|
46
|
Malaki Starks
|
DB
|
Georgia
|
47
|
Shemar Stewart
|
DE
|
Texas A&M
|
48
|
Mason Taylor
|
TE
|
LSU
|
49
|
Azareye’h Thomas
|
DB
|
Florida State
|
50
|
Deone Walker
|
DT
|
Kentucky
|
51
|
Jalon Walker
|
LB
|
Georgia
|
52
|
Cameron Williams
|
T
|
Texas
|
53
|
Mykel Williams
|
DE
|
Georgia
|
54
|
Jared Wilson
|
C
|
Georgia
|
55
|
Kevin Winston
|
DB
|
Penn State
The following underclassmen, have in timely fashion under NFL rules, officially notified the league office that they have fulfilled their degree requirements. Consequently, they are eligible for selection in the 2025 NFL Draft:
|
|
Name
|
Pos.
|
College
|
1
|
Elijah Arroyo
|
TE
|
Miami (Fla.)
|
2
|
Tyler Booker
|
G
|
Alabama
|
3
|
Joshua Farmer
|
DT
|
Florida State
|
4
|
Thomas Fidone
|
TE
|
Nebraska
|
5
|
Oronde Gadsden
|
TE
|
Syracuse
|
6
|
Ollie Gordon
|
RB
|
Oklahoma State
|
7
|
Mike Green
|
DE
|
Marshall
|
8
|
Maxwell Hairston
|
DB
|
Kentucky
|
9
|
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins
|
DT
|
Georgia
|
10
|
Drew Kendall
|
C
|
Boston College
|
11
|
Nick Martin
|
LB
|
Oklahoma State
|
12
|
Tristan Michaud
|
WR
|
South Dakota
|
13
|
Jalen Milroe
|
QB
|
Alabama
|
14
|
T.J. Sanders
|
DT
|
South Carolina
|
15
|
Malik Verdon
|
DB
|
Iowa State