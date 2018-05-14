AGA Statement on Supreme Court Ruling on Murphy v NCAA

Washington, D.C. – American Gaming Association (AGA) President and CEO Geoff Freeman issued the following statement after the announcement of the Supreme Court’s opinion on Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association. The Court’s ruling on the case today determined that the federal ban on sports betting as established by the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) is unconstitutional, paving the way for the legalization of sports betting in all 50 states.

“Today’s decision is a victory for the millions of Americans who seek to bet on sports in a safe and regulated manner. According to a Washington Post survey, a solid 55 percent of Americans believe it’s time to end the federal ban on sports betting. Today’s ruling makes it possible for states and sovereign tribal nations to give Americans what they want: an open, transparent, and responsible market for sports betting. Through smart, efficient regulation this new market will protect consumers, preserve the integrity of the games we love, empower law enforcement to fight illegal gambling, and generate new revenue for states, sporting bodies, broadcasters and many others. The AGA stands ready to work with all stakeholders – states, tribes, sports leagues, and law enforcement – to create a new regulatory environment that capitalizes on this opportunity to engage fans and boost local economies.”

