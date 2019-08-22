Alex Ovechkin Has an Advisory Role With Dynamo

Alexander Ovechkin, arguably Russia’s biggest hockey star, was back home this week as the guest of honor at an exhibition game between Avangard and his former club Dynamo Moscow. The Great 8 also spoke about his plans for life after the Washington Capitals and hinted that he could come back to KHL. “Let’s see what’s coming” the Washington Capitals forward said. “In 2021 my contract in Washington expires and I’ve never hidden the fact that I’m looking at a range of options. Everything will depend on my health. I follow KHL closely online and I think the league is developing the right way. I always keep in touch with Dynamo Moscow.” Ovechkin began his hockey career at Dynamo and returned to his home club during the 2012/13 NHL lockout. He currently has an advisory role with the Blue-and-Whites.

Andrighetto excited about Avangard

Swiss international Sven Andrighetto joined Avangard this summer, making him only the third Swiss player to come to Russia. In an exclusive interview with KHL.ru he spoke about the role the Hawks’ Stanley Cup-winning head coach Bob Hartley played in bringing him here. “I talked with him multiple times before I came here. It was important for me to talk to the coach, important for me to know that he wants me to play for him” Andrighetto said. “I’m excited about working with him. He has such big experience in his career, in the NHL, working in KHL last year. He’s worked in Switzerland, he’s coached a lot of great players. He explained to me how he wants to work with me, and it really captured my interest, so I’m happy to be working with him.”