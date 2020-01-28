Are You A Stressed Out Sports Fan?

A company called Lhasa tried to break this down with data. Here are some findings

Detroit Red Wings fans have had to sweat things out the most in the regular season because their team had over 74% of their games end with a scoreline within two goals making them the most stressed .

The Pittsburgh Penguins have played the lowest percentage (60%) of close games in the NHL making those fans the least stressed out.

These teams have the highest percentage of close wins , meaning they almost didn’t win: Dallas Stars (66.34%), Washington Capitals (41.22%), and Anaheim Ducks (38.29%).

The Flyers are at 33.41% and the Rangers are at 34.88 in close wins.

Here is the breakdown:

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/969735/

And here is the breakdown by cities for the major sports:

https://blog.lhasaoms.com/acupuncture-advocacy/stressed-sports-fans/

I hope this didn’t add more stress?