Are You A Stressed Out Sports Fan?

A company called Lhasa tried to break this down with data. Here are some findings
- Detroit Red Wings fans have had to sweat things out the most in the regular season because their team had over 74% of their games end with a scoreline within two goals making them the most stressed.
- The Pittsburgh Penguins have played the lowest percentage (60%) of close games in the NHL making those fans the least stressed out.
- These teams have the highest percentage of close wins, meaning they almost didn’t win: Dallas Stars (66.34%), Washington Capitals (41.22%), and Anaheim Ducks (38.29%).
The Flyers are at 33.41% and the Rangers are at 34.88 in close wins.
Here is the breakdown:
And here is the breakdown by cities for the major sports:
I hope this didn’t add more stress?