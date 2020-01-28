You are here
Are You A Stressed Out Sports Fan?

by Russ_Cohen - 0

A company called Lhasa tried to break this down with data. Here are some findings

  • Detroit Red Wings fans have had to sweat things out the most in the regular season because their team had over 74% of their games end with a scoreline within two goals making them the most stressed
  • The Pittsburgh Penguins have played the lowest percentage (60%) of close games in the NHL making those fans the least stressed out. 
  • These teams have the highest percentage of close wins, meaning they almost didn’t win: Dallas Stars (66.34%), Washington Capitals (41.22%), and Anaheim Ducks (38.29%). 

The Flyers are at 33.41% and the Rangers are at 34.88 in close wins.

Here is the breakdown:

https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/969735/

And here is the breakdown by cities for the major sports:

https://blog.lhasaoms.com/acupuncture-advocacy/stressed-sports-fans/

I hope this didn’t add more stress?

 

Russ_Cohen

