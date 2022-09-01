Betting bonanza across the pond on Trey Lance being crowned this year’s NFL MVP 

Trey Lance is the most backed player win the MVP award over the last seven days, with British bettors backing the 49ers’ QB in their droves.

Lance’s odds have been slashed from +6000 to as short as +2800, with money continuing to be placed on the sophomore talent.

According to OnlineBetting.com’s sources in the UK, 16% of all bets over the last week in the MVP market have backed the 22-year-old to emulate the likes of Patrick Mahomes and win the award in his second year.

That means Lance has now taken more bets than the second-most backed Josh Allen (14%), Russel Wilson (11%), and Matthew Stafford (9%).

In the US, Fan Duel are offering even lower odds than British bookmakers on Lance for MVP, shortening their odds to a whopping +2500.

Aaron Rodgers pulled off the rare feat of back-to-back MVP awards, but he sits at the fifth best odds (+1000 at DraftKings) this year to have the first three-peat since Brett Favre (1995-97). Justin Herbert (+900) is also well in the hunt as he looks for his first playoff appearance with the Chargers.

The Most Valuable Player award has gone to a quarterback in 14 of the last 15 seasons, hence the prices on running back Jonathan Taylor (+5000) and wide receiver Cooper Kupp (+6000).

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen (+650) has the best MVP odds, but he may not want the award if the Bills are going to win their first Super Bowl. No one has won the MVP and Super bowl in the same season since Kurt Warner (1999 with the St Louis Rams).

With Tom Brady (+850) losing Rob Gronkowski and Patrick Mahomes (+900) losing Tyreek Hill, the MVP race this year is wide open.