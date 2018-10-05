Brisk VENOM Branding on Full Display at Lightbox

New York – – After the first day of New York Comic Con was in the books, the folks at Brisk unveiled their latest “Venom” brand of iced tea (cherry and lime-aid flavored). I love ice tea so I welcomed this in a lot of different forms including Margarita’s and Sangria.

The Venom movie has been released. The Venom themed party did have some movie props to go along with themed food and a “liquid nitrogen” ice cream bar that was a big hit.

If you’re a fan of VENOM then this was the place to be last night.