PRODUCTION BEGINS ON SPECTREVISION & ACE PICTURES’ DANIEL ISN’T REAL

NEW YORK, NY | July 24, 2018 – SpectreVision and ACE Pictures announced today that principal photography has begun in New York City on the film Daniel Isn’t Real. The film is the second feature from writer/director Adam Egypt Mortimer (Some Kind of Hate).

Patrick Schwarzenegger (“The Long Road Home”, Midnight Sun) and Miles Robbins (Blockers, David Gordon Green’s Halloween) star alongisde Sasha Lane (American Honey, Hearts Beat Loud), and Hannah Marks (“Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency”).

In Daniel Isn’t Real, troubled college freshman Luke (Robbins) suffers a violent family trauma and resurrects his childhood imaginary friend Daniel (Schwarzenegger) to help him cope. Charismatic and full of manic energy, Daniel helps Luke to achieve his dreams, before pushing him to the very edge of sanity and into a desperate struggle for control of his mind — and his soul.

The film is based on the novel In This Way I Was Saved by Brian DeLeeuw who co-wrote the script with Mortimer.

Elijah Wood, Co-Founder and Partner of SpectreVision / Company X said, “Daniel Isn’t Real is a stylized, sexy, and emotionally nuanced supernatural thriller. A terrifying look into the things that everyone hides beneath the surface. We’re very excited to begin our partnership with ACE Pictures on such a visionary project.”

“ACE Pictures Entertainment is tremendously excited to fund Daniel Isn’t Real, our first film collaboration with SpectreVision / Company X. After considering literally over a hundred film projects, the story and concept of this film is exceptionally unique and extraordinarily imaginative. Our great collaborator, the dynamic team of SpectreVision, as well as the visionary style of director Adam Egypt Mortimer prompted us to come on board immediately. We are thrilled to begin our long-term partnership”, said Johnny Chang, Managing Director, ACE Pictures Entertainment.

Coming off the heels of their successful premiere of MANDY at Cannes and Sundance, Daniel Isn’t Real will be produced by SpectreVision’s Daniel Noah, Josh C. Waller, Lisa Whalen, and Elijah Wood. Timur Bekbosunov, Johnny Chang, Emma Lee and Peter Wong will executive produce for ACE Pictures; Stacy Jorgensen will executive produce for SpectreVision.

Filmmaker Adam Egypt Mortimer is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and ICM Partners. Patrick Schwarzenegger is repped by UTA and Management 360. Miles Robbins is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent & Literary Management. Sasha Lane is repped by WME, The Long Run and Gray Krauss Sandler Des Rochers. Hannah Marks is repped by UTA, Untitled and Bloom Hergott Diemer.

* * *

ABOUT SPECTREVISION / COMPANY X

Founded in 2010 by partners Elijah Wood, Daniel Noah, and Josh C. Waller, SpectreVision was created to tell character-driven stories tackling emotional and human experiences that test the boundaries of the genre space. In 2015, Lisa Whalen joined the company as the fourth partner and CEO.

The SpectreVision productions of A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, Cooties, Open Windows, The Boy, and cult hit, The Greasy Strangler, have earned them spots at the most prestigious festivals in the world, as well as numerous awards and nominations. Their most recent film, the Panos Cosmatos psycho thriller, Mandy, starring Nicolas Cage, premiered at Sundance in 2018 to a 100% Rotten Tomatoes’ critics score. Following the critical acclaim from Sundance, Mandy had its European premiere in the Director’s Fortnight section of the Cannes Film Festival.

SpectreVision has also released, under its SpectreVision Presents banner, the acclaimed films, Toad Road, LFO, and the enormously successful restoration and re-release of the lost animated classic, Belladonna of Sadness.

SpectreVision has expanded its focus with forays into the worlds of television, gaming, and digital media. Their mobile game, JoinDispatch, by developer Kyle McCullough, debuted in April and their VR game with Ubisoft, Transference, premieres in September. SpectreVision’s parent entity, Company X, sold the Sundance film, Bitch, to MPI in 2017 and premiered their second production, Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss By Passing Through the Gateway Chosen By the Holy Storsh, at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival.

ABOUT ACE PICTURES

ACE Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of ACE Group, based in Kuala Lumpur and Los Angeles. The company’s focus is to fund diverse and unique film projects as well as build partnerships with US production companies, creators and producers. Since 2017, ACE Pictures Entertainment has provided full financing for “M for Magic,” a documentary about the world-renowned Magic Castle in Hollywood; “Clemency,” a prison drama, starring Alfre Woodard and Wendell Pierce; “Imaginary Order,” a dark comedy, starring Wendi McLendon-Covey; and an upcoming supernatural thriller with the critically-acclaimed Company X / SpectreVision.