If you’re looking for Tommy Dreamer. He was at the first-ever Keystone Comic Con. He wrestled live and so did his stable of wrestlers at The House of Hardcore.

Here’s his entrance:

It was a great match for fans to see up close. Here’s one more look at Tommy in action:

Jim Cornette was on hand as well.

Sting was spotted at New York Comic Con:

Wrestlers are out there meeting their fans and that’s good for everyone.

photos by Sportsology and Mike del Tufo.