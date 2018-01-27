Check Out Some Nashville Predators on Tricia’s Southern Kitchen

“Game Day with the Nashville Predators”

Trisha Yearwood is a huge fan of the Nashville Predators, so she’s invited players Ryan Johansen, Filip Forsberg and Yannick Weber over to eat, hang out and laugh about the time Ryan dragged Trisha’s friend Glenda across the ice. The game-day spread includes Loaded Curly Fry Nachos, Philly Cheesesteak Pull-Apart Bread, Slow Cooker Corn Dip, Peanut Butter and Jelly Cookie Bars and Cherry Citrus Smash.

