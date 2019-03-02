Gritty the Globetrotter becomes a reality in newest trick shot video

The world’s most talked about mascot, Gritty, made his Harlem Globetrotters debut in a trick shot video released minutes ago. The Philadelphia Flyers mascot joined Globetrotters stars Hoops Green, Zeus McClurkin, and Philly native Speedy Artis around the Wells Fargo Center for a series of tricks. It culminates with Zeus making a backward trick shot off a Zamboni to a basketball hoop next to the ice. The Globetrotters are in Philadelphia preparing for games this Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3, including two games at Wells Fargo Center. The full schedule and ticket information are available at HarlemGlobetrotters.com/Philly.

The video and accompanying music are approved for media (courtesy Harlem Globetrotters).