H Factor Water Product Review

H Factor is water infused with hydrogen. It’s supposed to reduce inflammation, after exercise, and increase athletic performance.
I thought the taste was good and the bottle is great to have with you on the go! Once you open the bottle you have to drink the contents in a reasonable amount of time, or the hydrogen levels go way down.
Folks may get results from this. I had a limited sample to try and see and I wasn’t able to tell. But if you’re looking for good tasting water, this is that for sure.
It’s worth a try.