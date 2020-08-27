LigaMX Chivas v Pachuca, Sat 8/19 Only on Telemundo

MIAMI – August 25, 2020 – Telemundo Deportes’ exclusive coverage of LigaMX’s Chivas de Guadalajara continues this week with the upcoming match against C.F. Pachuca in what will be Matchday 7 of this year’s Guard1anes 2020 tournament. The match will air live starting at 7:55 pm ET / 4:55 pm PT on Telemundo Saturday, August 29th, with simultaneous coverage on the Telemundo Deportes App, English-language coverage on SAP, and pre and post-game coverage on Telemundo’s sister network, Universo.

With Pachuca jumping in the league rankings following Monday night’s win over Mazatlán, Saturday’s match in Guadalajara proves critical for the Rebaño Sagrado to reclaim their path to victory. Saturday will mark the third match with new Chivas manager, Victor Manuel Vucetich, who following the team’s loss to Toluca, said the team is improving in both “attitude and mentality.”

Saturday’s match coverage will be led by five-time Emmy winner Andrés Cantor providing play-by-play commentary alongside the analysis of Mexican soccer star and Chivas de Guadalajara veteran, Manuel Sol. Making a return as the match’s field reporter is Chivas TV’s Arantza Fernandez.

Telemundo Deportes’ pre-match coverage will feature both team’s pre-game press conferences along with various player interviews including with Chivas defender, Gilberto Sepúlveda, and Chivas Femenil midfielder, Nicole Perez. There will also be exclusive giveaways, and an opportunity for fans to participate in the network’s pre-game analysis via social media using #ChivasenTelemundo. Telemundo Deportes’ pre/post-game and halftime coverage will be led by Emmy-award winning expert Miguel Gurwitz alongside the analysis of Mexican soccer legend Carlos Hermosillo, who spent the final year of his club career with Chivas de Guadalajara in 2001, with segments led by Titulares y Más anchors, Ana Jurka and Karim Mendiburu.

Following the post-game show, Chivas fans can find even more coverage on Telemundo’s weekend in-studio show, TYM: Zona Mixta.

TELEMUNDO DEPORTES’ SCHEDULE, AUGUST 29th

Date Time (ET) Match Network Sat., Aug 29 7:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Pre-Game Coverage Universo; Telemundo Deportes App 7:55 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS: Guadalajara vs. Pachuca Telemundo; Telemundo Deportes App 10:00 p.m. FUTBOL ESTELAR CHIVAS EXTRA: Chivas Post-Game Coverage Universo; Telemundo Deportes App 11:30 p.m.* TYM: Zona Mixta Telemundo; Telemundo Deportes App

*TYM: Zona Mixta will air following network news, time may vary by market

In addition to continuous coverage on Telemundo’s in-studio shows, Titulares y Más and TYM: Zona Mixta, viewers can also find exclusive player interviews and game highlights on NBCUniversal digital platforms, as well as on Telemundo Deportes’ live social media show #LaContra, Mondays on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Telemundo Deportes is the U.S. leading sports brand and destination for the Biggest, Best Global Sports programming in Spanish-language. The addition of not only the Chivas de Guadalajara men’s team – which marks the return of Mexican league soccer to Telemundo since 2015 – but also the exclusive U.S. rights to the women’s club, Chivas Femenil, and their youth team Cantera Rojiblanca, boosts Telemundo Deportes’ wide roster of programming that also includes two of the world’s most popular sporting events: the FIFA World Cup™ through 2026 and the Olympic Games through 2032. In addition, Telemundo Deportes broadcasts the Premier League and FIFA World Cup™ CONCACAF qualifying matches for most of the region, including the Mexico and USA national teams’ away matches. Telemundo Deportes is also home to “Titulares y Más,” the #1 sports news, entertainment and commentary show in Spanish and “Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 boxing program in Spanish, among other recognized sports properties.