Logan Brown Could Shoot Up The Charts

Grand Forks – – Logan Brown is a 6-6 center. Normally that alone would garner a lot of attention. He’s also a fast skater and he has a knack of putting the puck in the net. His scoring hasn’t kicked in full gear yet in this tournament but he does have 4 points in the first two games.

“I didn’t want to be the big slow guy,” said Brown, who doesn’t want to be known as a guy who’s fast for a big player. “I’m a big guy and it takes a lot to get it going but when I do I think I’m not exceptionally fast but I do ok. It’s something I’ve worked on my entire life.”

Nobody is going to give me advanced stats after these tournament games. If they did they’d tell me that Brown does well in that category. When the puck is on his stick it’s hard to get it from him. Partially because he can shield off defenders and he can skate around some of them as well.

“Any time that you can hold on to the puck down below the circles, I try and use my size and find open guys,” Brown added.

Logan’s dad Jeff had a terrific career in the NHL. He’s 6-2. When Logan passed him it was a pretty big day in the Brown household.

“I passed him up a couple of year’s ago. I’ve always been pretty tall so we knew it was coming someday. Once I was around 6-1, 6-2, I was like ‘ok pops’ let’s go back to back to see what’s happening,” he said chuckling.

Brown is a real wild card in the draft. He’s been listed in a lot of different spots. I think a lot of people will adjust his ranking once again when this tournament is in the books.”