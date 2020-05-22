Lone Hawk Hats Family Charity Auction & Raffle Includes Barry Gibb, Sheryl Crow, And More

Los Angeles musician / hatmaker Charlie Overbey of Lone Hawk Hats and partner Vanessa Dingwell have joined forces with United Natives (www.UnitedNatives.org) and Dr. Michelle Tom to aid in the COVID-19 crisis faced on the Navajo Nation Reservation.

Various members of the Lone Hawk Hat family, including actors Cree Summer and Raoul Max Trujillo, along with musicians Barry Gibb, Sheryl Crow, LP, Nils Lofgren, Chris Robinson, and many more have autographed and donated their own custom made one-of-a-kind Lone Hawk Hats to be auctioned off to support the United Natives efforts, including the work of Dr. Michelle Tom on the front lines.

Starting this Friday, May 22, the donated hats will be auctioned via Lone Hawk Hats Instagram (@lonehawkhats).

Overbey explains, “When we learned that the Navajo Nation now has more documented COVID-19 cases per capita than any of the United States and they are not yet receiving U.S. government funding, we knew we had to do something to help.”

In addition to the Lone Hawk Hat charity auction, Overbey will raffle off “This Ol’ Hat,” a vintage hat signed by the Lone Hawk Hat family members supporting the cause.

The list of talent contributing to the charity auction and “This Ol’ Hat” raffle includes:

Cree Summer (actress)

Raoul Max Trujillo (actor)

Barry Gibb (Bee Gees)

Sheryl Crow

LP (singer / songwriter)

Nils Lofgren (Crazy Horse / Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band)

Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes)

Richard Fortus (Guns N’ Roses)

Jimmy Vivino

Charlie Starr (Blackberry Smoke)

Marcus King (The Marcus King Band)

Adam Slack (The Struts)

Corey McCormick (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real)

Aaron Lee Tasjan

Jeff Schroeder (Smashing Pumpkins)

To donate to Lone Hawk Hats’ GoFundMe campaign for United Natives and to enter the raffle, visit:

www.gofundme.com/f/this-ol-hat-unitednativesorg

Navajo Nation is comprised of 27,000 square miles across portions of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The region has been among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 virus, with a total of over 3,900 cases, and over 140 confirmed deaths (as reported by Navajo Department of Health). UnitedNatives.org indicates that experts project these numbers to increase due to a disproportionate number of preexisting health conditions in tribal communities and resource-starved tribal healthcare systems ill-prepared for the pandemic. In addition, the Navajo Nation experiences some of the highest rates of water poverty in the United States.

United Natives Community Partner Dr. Michelle Tom, DO, MPH is a Navajo family medicine physician working on the front lines of the Navajo Nation. Dr. Tom sees the daily, unmet need of medical supplies for medical staff and community members.

For more information on United Natives and Dr. Michelle Tom and to support the Navajo Nation, please visit:

Website: www.unitednatives.org

Instagram: www.instagram.com/united_nativesinc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/unitednatives.org