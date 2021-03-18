March Madness Opening Odds and Teams To Keep an Eye on

March Madness is back, and fans are excited. Along with the brackets, there will be a lot of wagering going on before and during the event. This year’s tournament will have a lot of viewers tuning in from home and hopefully, this article helps you with your research. You can preview real-time NCAAB odds for all today’s and tomorrow’s games, all the #1 seeds are firm favorites according to the opening spreads.

The Big 10 teams may have an inside track here based on their familiarity with the venue and its surroundings.

“With some games being held at Lucas Oil Stadium, including the Final Four, teams that play tournament games there — or the Big 10 teams that played their conference tournament there — will have big advantages over other teams who haven’t played there because of the unique sightline issues with no crowds,” said Rick Morris, host of the long-running FDH Lounge podcast.

Big 10 teams may also spoil the path of some very good teams. Morris points out one who could suffer from that fate.

“With two under seeded Big 10 teams potentially in their path — Wisconsin and Purdue — the committee has stacked the deck against Baylor reaching the regional finals.”

This tournament has always showcased future NBA stars and this year will be no exception. Expect a good helping of that.

“The three high-level NBA prospects in this tournament — PG/SG Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State, PF/C Evan Mobley of USC, and PG Jalen Suggs of Gonzaga — present opportunities to take over games that no other players possess on that level. And Suggs has a better surrounding cast to boot,” Morris added.

COVID-19 has been playing a part in every sport all around the world. Teams will do their best to stay healthy but sometimes it’s all about timing and luck and there are two teams who may have too much to overcome when it comes to that.

“Two major powerhouses with major COVID-19 issues, Kansas and Virginia, won’t be at full strength and are very ripe for first-round upsets,” Morris predicted.

Enjoy the games and have fun enjoying those early games. Here’s that schedule:

https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball-men/article/2021-march-madness-schedule