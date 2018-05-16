More Yankee Quiz

You asked and now you receive – questions simple, weird, relevant, irrelevant, but all New York Yankees related.
Take the quiz and see how much you know.
|51. Who wore uniform Number 2 before Derek Jeter?
52. Who originally designed the intertwined Yankees logo, “NY”?
A. Jake Ruppert B. NYC Police Department C. Tiffany D. A fan
53 First-baseman Wally Pipp has gone down in history for being the player Lou Gehrig replaced. What other distinction belongs to Pipp?
A. He was a manager. B. He came from the same neighborhood Gehrig grew up in. C. He was a home run champ. D. He made money endorsing aspirin.
54. Who was the first major leaguer to hit two grand slams in the same game?
A. Babe Ruth B. Lou Gehrig C. Mickey Mantle D. Tony Lazzeri
55. Who played the most games for the Yankees?
A. Mickey Mantle B. Yogi Berra C. Lou Gehrig 55. D. Derek Jeter
56. Who was the first DH to bat? (He was a Yankee)
A. Jerry Moses 56 B. Ron Bloomberg C. Fred Stanley D. Johnny Callison
57. Who was the highest paid Yankee in 1973?
A. Matty Alou Bobby Murcer C. Mel Stottlemyre D. Sparky Lyle
58. Which pitcher became the highest-paid player in history when he signed a $3.5 million contract for the Yankees in 1975?
59. – What Yankee pitcher was nick-named “Bulldog”?
A. Jim Bouton B. Monte Pearson C. Joe Page D. Ron Guidry
60. The tradition of honoring legends at Yankee Stadium started on Memorial Day of 1932. Who was the first monument for?
A. Babe Ruth B. Miller Huggins C. Lou Gehrig D. Jake Ruppert
61. How many games did Babe Ruth win as pitcher for the Yankees?
A. None B. ten C. five D. 7
62. Name the Yankees outfielder who won the 1962 AL Rookie of the Year Award when he batted .286 with 20 home runs and 93 RBI.
63. For seven consecutive years a New York Mayor threw out the first pitch for the home opener of the Yankees. Who was he?
A. John Lindsay B. Abe Beame C. Fiorello LaGuadia D. Rudy Guiliani
64. What number did Earl Combs wear and why?
A. 1 B. 17 C. 22 D. None of these
65. What year did the Yankees begin playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” at the Stadium?
A. 1977 B.1978 C. 1979 D. 1980
66. Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Bernie Williams each spent more than a decade playing centerfield for the Yankees. Who spent the most time?
A. DiMaggio B. Mantle C. Williams D Another player
67. What year did the first All Star Game take place at Yankee Stadium?
A. 1930 B. 1935 C. 1939 D. 1947
68. Who was the first black player on the Yankees?
A. Vic Power B. Elston Howard C. Satchel Paige D. Larry Doby
69. Who said: “I may not have been the greatest Yankee to put on the uniform, but I am the proudest.”
A. Lou Gehrig B. Joe Torre C. Dave Winfield D. Billy Martin
70. Who wrote “New York, New York” the song sung by Frank Sinatra at the Stadium?
ANSWERS BELOW
No PEEKING
51. A. Mike Gallego wore it in 1992, 1993 and 1994
ABOUT HARVEY FROMMER
http://www.frommerbooks.com/ultimate-yankees.html