More Yankee Quiz

51. Who wore uniform Number 2 before Derek Jeter?

52. Who originally designed the intertwined Yankees logo, “NY”?

A. Jake Ruppert B. NYC Police Department C. Tiffany D. A fan

53 First-baseman Wally Pipp has gone down in history for being the player Lou Gehrig replaced. What other distinction belongs to Pipp?

A. He was a manager. B. He came from the same neighborhood Gehrig grew up in. C. He was a home run champ. D. He made money endorsing aspirin.

54. Who was the first major leaguer to hit two grand slams in the same game?

A. Babe Ruth B. Lou Gehrig C. Mickey Mantle D. Tony Lazzeri

55. Who played the most games for the Yankees?

A. Mickey Mantle B. Yogi Berra C. Lou Gehrig 55. D. Derek Jeter

56. Who was the first DH to bat? (He was a Yankee)

A. Jerry Moses 56 B. Ron Bloomberg C. Fred Stanley D. Johnny Callison

57. Who was the highest paid Yankee in 1973?

A. Matty Alou Bobby Murcer C. Mel Stottlemyre D. Sparky Lyle

58. Which pitcher became the highest-paid player in history when he signed a $3.5 million contract for the Yankees in 1975?

59. – What Yankee pitcher was nick-named “Bulldog”?

A. Jim Bouton B. Monte Pearson C. Joe Page D. Ron Guidry

60. The tradition of honoring legends at Yankee Stadium started on Memorial Day of 1932. Who was the first monument for?

A. Babe Ruth B. Miller Huggins C. Lou Gehrig D. Jake Ruppert

61. How many games did Babe Ruth win as pitcher for the Yankees?

A. None B. ten C. five D. 7

62. Name the Yankees outfielder who won the 1962 AL Rookie of the Year Award when he batted .286 with 20 home runs and 93 RBI.

63. For seven consecutive years a New York Mayor threw out the first pitch for the home opener of the Yankees. Who was he?

A. John Lindsay B. Abe Beame C. Fiorello LaGuadia D. Rudy Guiliani

64. What number did Earl Combs wear and why?

A. 1 B. 17 C. 22 D. None of these

65. What year did the Yankees begin playing Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” at the Stadium?

A. 1977 B.1978 C. 1979 D. 1980

66. Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Bernie Williams each spent more than a decade playing centerfield for the Yankees. Who spent the most time?

A. DiMaggio B. Mantle C. Williams D Another player

67. What year did the first All Star Game take place at Yankee Stadium?

A. 1930 B. 1935 C. 1939 D. 1947

68. Who was the first black player on the Yankees?

A. Vic Power B. Elston Howard C. Satchel Paige D. Larry Doby

69. Who said: “I may not have been the greatest Yankee to put on the uniform, but I am the proudest.”

A. Lou Gehrig B. Joe Torre C. Dave Winfield D. Billy Martin

70. Who wrote “New York, New York” the song sung by Frank Sinatra at the Stadium? ANSWERS BELOW No PEEKING 51. A. Mike Gallego wore it in 1992, 1993 and 1994

52. C. The interlocking NY logo was originally designed by Louis C. Tiffany for the NYPD valor medal.

53 C. Pipp was an American League home run champion in 1916-17.

54. D. Tony Lazzeri

55. D. Derek Jeter, 2,747

56 B. Ron Blomberg

57. B. Bobby Murcer made $100,000. Alou and Lyle made $70,000. Stottlemyre earned $78,000

58. Jim “Catfish” Hunter

59 A. Jim Bouton because of his overbearing nature

60. B. Miller Huggins

61. C. five and two were complete games.

62. Tom Tresh

63. C. Fiorello LaGuadia (1939-45)

64. A. 1 because he batted first in a Yankee lineup that began the practice of wearing numbers.

65. D. 1980

66. B. Mantle, 15 years

67. C. 1939, to coincide with the World’s Fair that year

68. April 14, 1955, the second game of the year, Elston Howard debuted.

69. D. Billy Martin

70. B. Kander and Ebb ABOUT HARVEY FROMMER

One of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan, Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone. A professor for more than two decades in the MALS program at Dartmouth College, Frommer was dubbed “Dartmouth’s Mr. Baseball” by their alumni magazine. He’s also the founder of www.HarveyFrommerSports.com. Some of the material in this piece was taken from his The Ultimate Yankee Book, readily available from the author or Amazon.

http://www.frommerbooks.com/ultimate-yankees.html