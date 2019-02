The prospect pool is deep. If you hear otherwise it’s plain wrong. I use a lot of different variables to determine this. These are strictly players not on the big club currently. I’ll bring it up on the various shows that I’m on this week.

Morgan Frost Philippe Myers Joel Farabee Tanner Laczynski Isaac Ratcliffe Samuel Ersson Adam Ginning German Rubstov Jay O’Brien Jack St. Ivany

Players who fall just outside this are Wade Allison, Felix Sandstrom and Gavin Hain.