Preview of Super Bowl LIII Edition of NFL Network’s ‘NFL GameDay Morning’

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 3, NFL Network provides more than 11 hours of live pregame and postgame coverage, starting at 9:00 AM ET with a special 8.5-hour edition of NFL GameDay Morning. Utilizing 28 on-air talent members, NFL GameDay Morning offers comprehensive analysis before kickoff of Super Bowl LIII. Following the game, NFL GameDay Prime is live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with postgame interviews with players and coaches, in-depth analysis and complete game highlights.

NFL GameDay Morning – 9:00 AM ET

Rich Eisen , Kurt Warner , Michael Irvin & Steve Mariucci – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Set

, , & – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Set Willie McGinest & Maurice Jones-Drew – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Set

& – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Set Colleen Wolfe , Steve Smith Sr. , Michael Robinson & Mike Garafolo – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Outside Set

, , & – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Outside Set Chris Rose , Rod Woodson & James Jones – Super Bowl Experience

, & – Super Bowl Experience Brian Billick , Shaun O’Hara , Ian Rapoport & Cynthia Frelund – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

, , & – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Mike Giardi & Aditi Kinkhabwala – New England Patriots Hotel

& – New England Patriots Hotel Tom Pelissero & Omar Ruiz – Los Angeles Rams Hotel

& – Los Angeles Rams Hotel Steve Wyche & James Palmer – Reports from Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field

& – Reports from Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Jane Slater – Tailgate Party Reports

– Tailgate Party Reports Amber Theoharis – Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Interviews

– Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Interviews Andrea Kremer, Jeffri Chadiha & Michael Silver – Mercedes-Benz Stadium Field Set

NFL GameDay Prime – Postgame

Charissa Thompson, Deion Sanders & LaDainian Tomlinson – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Featured on the Super Bowl Sunday edition of NFL GameDay Morning by hour:

9:00 AM ET Hour

Kurt Warner visits with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff for a film session

visits with Los Angeles Rams head coach and quarterback for a film session The NFL GameDay Morning analysts give their Super Bowl memories

Kurt Warner discusses how this current Los Angeles Rams team compares to The Greatest Show on Turf

discusses how this current Los Angeles Rams team compares to The Greatest Show on Turf NFL GameDay Morning discusses the new Pro Football Hall of Fame class

This is Atlanta – This is Atlanta takes viewers on a journey towards Super Bowl LIII through sights, sounds and voices that are uniquely Atlanta. Headlined by musician/producer Jermaine Dupri, This is Atlanta features Atlanta icons Big Boi, Lil Jon, Chilli, Killer Mike, Chipper Jones, Dominique Wilkins, Andrew Young, John Lewis, Ryan Seacrest and Jeff Foxworthy

10:00 AM ET Hour

Jeffri Chadiha sits down with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips , defensive tackles Aaron Donald and Ndamukong Suh , and cornerback Aqib Talib

sits down with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator , defensive tackles and , and cornerback Mark Kriegel looks back at Joe Namath’s Super Bowl III “Guarantee” and its impact on the NFL 50 years later

looks back at Super Bowl III “Guarantee” and its impact on the NFL 50 years later The NFL GameDay Morning crew give their Super Bowl LIII guarantees

Who is the most important player on the New England Patriots not named Tom Brady ?

? Mooch’s Minute – Steve Mariucci examines Ndamukong Suh and the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line

examines and the Los Angeles Rams’ defensive line Kurt Warner and Michael Irvin remember their Super Bowl wins in Atlanta

11:00 AM ET Hour

Andrea Kremer tells the story of New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman , and his father’s influence on his life and football career

tells the story of New England Patriots wide receiver , and his father’s influence on his life and football career What is the biggest concern for the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII?

Rod Woodson and James Jones discuss who will be New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s go-to guy

and discuss who will be New England Patriots quarterback go-to guy King Willie – Steve Mariucci , Michael Irvin , Kurt Warner and Maurice Jones-Drew bow to King Willie and apologize for doubting the New England Patriots dynasty

, , and bow to and apologize for doubting the New England Patriots dynasty Shaun O’Hara and Brian Billick break down the New England Patriots pass protection and how they have kept Tom Brady clean in the playoffs

and break down the New England Patriots pass protection and how they have kept clean in the playoffs Kurt Warner and Willie McGinest reminisce about Super Bowl XXXVI

and reminisce about Super Bowl XXXVI Which former University of Georgia running back will have a bigger day: Sony Michel or Todd Gurley?

12 Noon ET Hour

Peter Schrager sits down with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to discuss coaching in his first Super Bowl

sits down with Los Angeles Rams head coach to discuss coaching in his first Super Bowl The Belichick Way – Andrea Kremer sits down with several New England Patriots players to discuss what it’s like playing for head coach Bill Belichick

sits down with several New England Patriots players to discuss what it’s like playing for head coach Andrea Kremer speaks with Willie McGinest about playing for New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick

speaks with about playing for New England Patriots head coach Is this Tom Brady and Belichick’s most impressive run to the Super Bowl?

and most impressive run to the Super Bowl? How will Super Bowl experience impact the game?

Rod Woodson and James Jones discuss how Sean McVay’s offense will attack the New England Patriots defense?

and discuss how offense will attack the New England Patriots defense? How do the Los Angeles Rams pull off the upset?

XO Showdown – Willie McGinest and Kurt Warner take on Steve Mariucci and Maurice Jones-Drew in a Super Bowl LIII XO Showdown with Michael Irvin as referee

1:00 PM ET Hour

Michael Silver visits with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff to discuss playing in his first Super Bowl

visits with Los Angeles Rams quarterback to discuss playing in his first Super Bowl Willie McGinest sits down with his former teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady , to discuss his mindset as he prepares for his ninth Super Bowl

sits down with his former teammate, New England Patriots quarterback , to discuss his mindset as he prepares for his ninth Super Bowl What is the matchup to watch in Super Bowl LIII?

Receiving Attention – Michael Irvin and Steve Smith Sr. discuss the impact of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Brandin Cooks facing his former team, and who will be New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady’s most important playmaker

and discuss the impact of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver facing his former team, and who will be New England Patriots quarterback most important playmaker Warner’s Corner – Kurt Warner breaks down Tom Brady in 2001 compared to Tom Brady now

breaks down in 2001 compared to now Players Only – Kurt Warner , Michael Irvin , Willie McGinest , Steve Smith Sr. and Michael Robinson discuss what it’s like playing in your first Super Bowl

, , , and discuss what it’s like playing in your first Super Bowl Who will be MVP of Super Bowl LIII?

Maurice Jones-Drew discusses what to expect from Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley

discusses what to expect from Los Angeles Rams running back Shaun O’Hara and Brian Billick break down Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff

2:00 PM ET Hour

Rich Eisen takes on nine-time Olympic Gold Medalist Usain Bolt in the 40-yard dash

takes on nine-time Olympic Gold Medalist in the 40-yard dash What are the keys to victory in Super Bowl LIII?

Which Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff will we see in Super Bowl LIII?

will we see in Super Bowl LIII? Rod Woodson and James Jones discuss which defense has the advantage and which wide receiver will have the biggest game

and discuss which defense has the advantage and which wide receiver will have the biggest game NFL GameDay Morning gives Bold Predictions for Super Bowl LIII

3:00 PM ET Hour

Super Bowl Ticket Giveaway – Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn surprises Falcons fan Kameron White – who recovered from brain surgery to continue his high school football career this season – with tickets to Super Bowl LIII

surprises Falcons fan – who recovered from brain surgery to continue his high school football career this season – with tickets to Super Bowl LIII Steve Mariucci and Michael Irvin head into the recording studio to get a taste of the Atlanta music scene and record a song of their own

and head into the recording studio to get a taste of the Atlanta music scene and record a song of their own Game Theory – Cynthia Frelund gives her projections for Super Bowl LIII

gives her projections for Super Bowl LIII Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders join on-set to discuss what it’s like to arrive at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, and if getting to this year’s Super Bowl is Tom Brady’s most impressive accomplishment to date

and Denver Broncos wide receiver join on-set to discuss what it’s like to arrive at the stadium on Super Bowl Sunday, and if getting to this year’s Super Bowl is most impressive accomplishment to date New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan joins on-set

4:00 PM ET Hour & Remaining Half Hour

Melissa Stark sits down with New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick about coaching in his ninth Super Bowl

sits down with New England Patriots head coach about coaching in his ninth Super Bowl Boston-Los Angeles Rivalry – Larry Bird , Kareem Abdul-Jabbar , James Worthy and Danny Ainge discuss what it’s like to be a part of the Boston – Los Angeles rivalry

, , and discuss what it’s like to be a part of the Boston – Los Angeles rivalry Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders discuss how the New England Patriots avoid getting upset

and Denver Broncos wide receiver discuss how the New England Patriots avoid getting upset Which Los Angeles Rams player will New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick try to take away?

try to take away? Super Bowl LIII game picks

Following the game, NFL GameDay Prime is live from Mercedes-Benz Stadium with postgame interviews with players and coaches, in-depth analysis and complete game highlights, hosted by Deion Sanders, LaDainian Tomlinson and Charissa Thompson.

