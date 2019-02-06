Combate Americas announced a 10-bout lineup for its first live television Mixed Martial Arts event of 2019

COMBATE AMERICAS ANNOUNCES COMPLETE, NEW 10-BOUT LINEUP

FOR FIRST 2019 MMA EVENT ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 8

LIVE ON DAZN FROM IN MEXICALI, BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO

LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

RAFA “GIFTED” GARCIA VS. EDGAR “NASTY BOY” ESCARREGA

JULIANNA “THE VENEZUELAN VIXEN” PEÑA AND MAX BRETOS

TO CALL THE ACTION LIVE ON DAZN

LOS ANGELES – February 5, 2019 – Combate Americas today announced an updated, 10-bout lineup for its first live television Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event of 2019 that will take place at Auditorio del Estado in Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico on Friday, Feb. 8, live on DAZN (10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT) in English in the U.S. and Canada.

Calling the action live on DAZN will be MMA superstar Julianna “The Venezuelan Vixen” Peña alongside play-by-play veteran Max Bretos.

In the previously announced lightweight (155 pounds) main event, undefeated, 24-year-old Cub Swanson-protége Rafa “Gifted” Garcia (8-0) of Palm Springs, Calif., USA via Mexicali will put his perfect record on the line against 29-year-old, hard-hitting rising star Edgar “Nasty Boy” Escarrega (5-2-1) of Ensenada, Baja California.

Originally slated for 11 bouts, the previously announced flyweight (125 pounds) matchup between Jenny Favela (0-0) of Mexicali and Yasmine Jauregui (0-0) of Tijuana, Baja California has been scrapped after Favela withdrew from the commitment.

Additionally, Misael Iñarritu (6-2) of Phoenix, Ariz., USA via Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico has been forced to withdraw from his scheduled lightweight matchup with Alex “Bam” Velasco (7-3) of Ensenada. Velasco will now take on Javier “Blair” Reyes Rugeles (8-2) of Las Vegas, Nev., USA via Bogota, Colombia.

Priced from MX $300, tickets are on sale at CombateAmericas.com/Mexicali.

Doors at Auditorio del Estado will open for the Combate Americas event at 6 p.m. local time, and the first preliminary bout will begin at 7 p.m.

COMPLETE COMBATE AMERICAS FIGHT CARD

LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT:

Rafa Garcia vs. Edgar Escarrega

FLYWEIGHT CO-MAIN EVENT:

Edgar Chairez vs. Jose Alejandro Salazar

PRELIMINARY BOUT CARD:

Lightweight: Alex Velasco vs. Javier Reyes Rugeles

Lightweight: Christopher Ortega vs. Jose Antonio Marquez

Lightweight: Saul Cabrera vs. Christian Perez

Atomweight: Laura Huizar vs. Dulce Hernandez

Catchweight (140 pounds): Carlos Ernesto Ochoa vs. Christian Gonzales

Catchweight (130 pounds): Ramon Vizcarra vs. Ernesto Ibarra

Flyweight: Santiago Monreal vs. Heber Castillo

Lightweight: Ramiro Jimenez vs. Jesus Blanco

