My Overall Take on How Flyers Prospects Are Developing￼

Right after the 3-on-3 competition, I started to look at my camp notes and late season notes for the Flyers prospects and now will give my feelings on where they are in their development. Cutter Gauthier is terrific. That’s all you need to know right now. He did score on a no-look backhand.

Wyatte Wylie – D – I felt he developed last year in Lehigh. He was one of the few. In this camp, he showed a terrific first pass, some good overall aggression, and his wrist shot is now popping. He’s lost some development time, so a full year at Lehigh is what he needs to try and make the big club next year.

Cam York – D – The foot looks good. This is the first time he was skating regularly since his rehab. If Cam works with Torts, he could make the team. If he’s going to be a bottom-paring guy playing 10-minutes a game, I’d rather him be in Lehigh being “the man” until a spot opens in the Top-4.

Ronnie Attard -D – This is where I had Attard ranked the year he got drafted. . I believed and still do. He’s very strong. At 23, he’s very close to playing in the NHL. He has a terrific shot. He has to be an offensive defenseman at the NHL level to get all his talent. Torts may have other plans. I still wonder about him playing at pace for a full NHL season. That’s my only issue, and we’ll find out in training camp.

Zayde Wisdom – Wing – He’s 100% healthy. And his play around the net is very good. He went up against Devin Kaplan a few times in 3-on-3 and that was fun to watch. I’ll be writing about Kaplan for EP Rinkside soon. Kaplan handled himself well, maybe even had the advantage. Wisdom must start the season in Lehigh to make up for his lost time.

Ethan Samson – D – He quietly had a solid camp. His skating and first pass are very good. He may have. Second pairing potential. Might. We shall see.

Samuel Ersson – G – He was moving very well. His post-to-post speed is still very good. He should have a good season in Lehigh.

