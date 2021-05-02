MyBookie Kentucky Derby Preview

Today, the best three-year-old horses in the world enter the starting gate at Churchill Downs for the 147th Kentucky Derby. Essential Quality is the 2/1 favorite while Rock Your World is at 5/1. Check out a Kentucky Derby and trifecta play that should pay handsome profits if it cashes.

Also, check out top plays and Horse Racing Odds from Kentucky Derby for Saturday, May 1. You can also visit MyBookie Online Racebook to place your bets on active racetracks.

Horse Racing Betting Preview: Kentucky Derby Exacta and Trifecta

2021 Kentucky Derby

When: Saturday, May 1, 2021

Saturday, May 1, 2021 Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, KY

Key Horse: 15-Rock Your World

Your key horse isn’t always the horse you believe will win the race. In this case, Rock Your World, the Santa Anita Derby winner, should win.

Two-speed horses, Caddo River and Concert Tour, pulled out of the race. That leaves Rock Your World either alone on the lead or tracking a soft pace right off Midnight Bourbon and Hot Rod Charlie.

The John Sadler trained runner has the tools to win the Kentucky Derby. He’ll be in the best position turning for him, which is why he’s the exacta and trifecta key horse.

Horses to Use in the Exacta: 1-Known Agenda, 14-Essential Quality, 17-Highly Motivated

Florida Derby winner Known Agenda, morning line chalk Essential Quality, and Chad Brown trained Highly Motivated should all fight for the place money. All have issues they must overcome as well.

Essential Quality may have to go wide around the first turn. Known Agenda must break from the dreaded post-position 1 and Highly Motivated must manage a trip from post-position 15. All three are talented enough to overcome those obstacles and get into the exacta.

Horses to Use in the Trifecta: 1-Known Agenda, 14-Essential Quality, 17-Highly Motivated and 19-Soup and Sandwich, 9-Hot Rod Charlie, 8-Medina Spirit, 18-Super Stock, 10-Midnight Bourbon, 11-Dynamic One, 6-O Besos

Joining the three exacta horses on the bottom of the trifecta ticket are Soup and Sandwich, Hot Rod Charlie, Medina Spirit, Super Stock, Midnight Bourbon, Dynamic One, and O Besos.

Soup and Sandwich should run close to the lead. Even if he backpedals, depending on the pace, he may end up third. Hot Rod Charlie presses the pace like Soup and Sandwich. He too should be close enough so that even if he tires, he can pick up third.

Midnight Bourbon may lead the field into the first turn. The Steve Asmussen trained runner could carry his speed further in the Kentucky Derby than he has any of his previous races.

Super Stock may be the top longshot on the board. He exploded to overtake Concert Tour and Caddo River to win the Arkansas Derby. Super Stock is a must use in the multi-level exotics.

Medina Spirit, Dynamic One, and O’Besos are all good enough to get show money. Medina Spirit is interesting in that he’s Bob Baffert’s lone Kentucky Derby runner.

How to play the Kentucky Derby exacta and trifecta

Key 15-Rock Your World over the exacta horses. Reverse for less.

Key 15-Rock Your World over the exacta horses and then over the trifecta horses. If you want to play a second ticket, go 1-Known Agenda, 14-Essential Quality, and 17-Highly Motivated over 15-Rock Your World over the trifecta horses.

The trifecta will cost some money to play. So if you don’t want to risk too much, don’t reverse.