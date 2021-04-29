A List of U18 Players Who Impressed Me For Various Reasons

The U18s are going in full force, so I thought I’d talk about a few of the players who aren’t scoring a lot but doing good things on the ice.

Liam Gilmartin – Team USA – Right Wing – I last saw him at the All-American Prospects Game. He can play a heavy game, and he plays on a line that gets the job of puck possession and, smart play accomplished along with linemate Red Savage. They played as a combination at the AAP game it has shown. He’s been really good on the PK as well.

Charlie Stramel – (2023) -Team USA – C/W – “The Big Rig” Moved very well on the breakaway and buried a flip shot for a goal under late pressure.

More on Stramel here: http://www.sportsology.com/2021-all-american-prospects-game-was-a-solid-showcase/

Nikolaus Heigl – Germany – Center – At first, he was shaky bringing the puck up the ice. That worked itself out, it may have been nerves. Wins some draws. Works hard behind the net. Showed speed on a breakaway. Has been putting up points.

David Jiricek – (2022) – Czech – Defense – Good power on one-timer. Accuracy not great. Played the point on the power play. Creates offense with smart passes. Good stick on puck. Nice wraparound chance.

Shane Wright – (2022) – Canada – Center – Winning face-offs. Wrist shot goal on PP from the left side. Playing at speed scored on the right side this time. Scored from both sides. Had two goals in a rout against Sweden.