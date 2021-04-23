NFL Media Provides Extensive Coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

NFL Network Provides More Than 80 Original Hours of Draft Week Coverage Beginning Sunday, April 25

Live Coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft From Cleveland Kicks Off Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET

Round-the-Clock Coverage and Live Streaming Video on NFL Network, NFL.com & the NFL App

‘Draft Today’ Streams Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1 on NFL.com, the NFL App & YouTube

NFL Media – comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone – has the 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland covered with more than 80 original hours of Draft Week coverage beginning Sunday, April 25, an extensive talent roster of analysts, reporters and hosts, and powerful features on draft prospects.

The 2021 NFL Draft presented by Verizon kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, May 1 at 12 Noon ET from Cleveland.

NFL Network 2021 NFL Draft Coverage

For the 15th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft from Cleveland kicks off Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET with first round coverage provided by 2021 Sports Emmy nominee host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, analyst Charles Davis and Stanford head coach David Shaw, along with analyst Kurt Warner, FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, Melissa Stark interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

NFL Network’s live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET, with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager and Chris Rose joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark.

Live coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, May 1 at 12 Noon ET with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport.

Provided below is NFL Network’s complete broadcast team in Cleveland:

Thursday, April 29 at 8:00 PM ET (Round 1)

Main Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Stanford Head Coach David Shaw

Outside Set: Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt

Insider: Ian Rapoport

Stage: Melissa Stark

Friday, April 30 at 7:00 PM ET (Rounds 2-3)

Main Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Joel Klatt

Outside Set: Chris Rose, Peter Schrager

Insider: Ian Rapoport

Stage: Melissa Stark

Saturday, May 1 at 12 Noon ET (Rounds 4-7)

Main Set: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager

Insider: Ian Rapoport

Live audio coverage will be provided by SiriusXM (Rounds 1-7), Westwood One (Round 1) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

NFL Network reporters will be stationed at the following NFL team locations on Thursday, April 29 for first round coverage:

Judy Battista & James Palmer – Jacksonville Jaguars

& – Jacksonville Jaguars Stacey Dales – Philadelphia Eagles

– Philadelphia Eagles Mike Giardi – New England Patriots

– New England Patriots Kim Jones – New York Jets

– New York Jets Aditi Kinkhabwala – Pittsburgh Steelers

– Pittsburgh Steelers Omar Ruiz – Miami Dolphins

– Miami Dolphins Michael Silver – Denver Broncos

– Denver Broncos Jane Slater – Dallas Cowboys

– Dallas Cowboys Steve Wyche – Atlanta Falcons

– Atlanta Falcons Mike Yam – San Francisco 49ers

Beginning Sunday, April 25, NFL Network provides more than 80 original hours of live Draft Week coverage. Throughout the week, programming highlights on NFL Network include:

On Sunday, April 25 , NFL Mock Draft Live airs at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, hosted by Colleen Wolfe , Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks . Throughout the 90-minute show, various NFL Network talent join to conduct an entire first-round Mock Draft

, NFL Mock Draft Live airs at on NFL Network, hosted by , and . Throughout the 90-minute show, various NFL Network talent join to conduct an entire first-round Mock Draft NFL Network’s top draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah reveals his final Mock Draft of the year on Wednesday, April 28 at 8:00 PM ET , joined by Rich Eisen , Charles Davis and Kurt Warner

reveals his final Mock Draft of the year on , joined by , and On Tuesday, April 27 at 8:00 PM ET , NFL 360 Draft Special premieres on NFL Network. Featured on the 30-minute show is the powerful story of former University of Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye’s journey from war-torn West Africa to a prospective first-round pick, the inspiration that former University of Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton draws from his mother and sister’s courageous bouts with cancer, and the HBCU legacy that former North Carolina A&T defensive back Mac McCain III seeks to live up to

, NFL 360 Draft Special premieres on NFL Network. Featured on the 30-minute show is the powerful story of former University of Michigan defensive end journey from war-torn West Africa to a prospective first-round pick, the inspiration that former University of Missouri linebacker draws from his mother and sister’s courageous bouts with cancer, and the HBCU legacy that former North Carolina A&T defensive back seeks to live up to NFL Draft Kickoff shows air Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1 providing comprehensive analysis and the latest news reports leading up to NFL Network’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland each day with hosts Andrew Siciliano , Chris Rose and Patrick Claybon , analysts Steve Mariucci , Joe Thomas , Steve Smith Sr. , Shaun O’Hara , Michael Robinson , Scott Pioli , Maurice Jones-Drew , LaDainian Tomlinson and Charley Casserly , reporters Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero , and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport . NFL Draft Kickoff airs Thursday and Friday at 11:00 AM ET , and Saturday at 10:00 AM ET

providing comprehensive analysis and the latest news reports leading up to NFL Network’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland each day with hosts , and , analysts , , , , , , , and , reporters and , and NFL Network Insider . NFL Draft Kickoff airs , and On Thursday, April 29 , NFL Draft Red Carpet airs at 6:00 PM ET with Melissa Stark and Michael Irvin interviewing the prospects as they arrive

, NFL Draft Red Carpet airs at with and interviewing the prospects as they arrive Daily editions of the Emmy-nominated Good Morning Football air Monday, April 26 – Saturday, May 1 at 7:00 AM ET , with Kay Adams , Nate Burleson , Peter Schrager , Kyle Brandt and Will Selva . Good Morning Football expands to four hours on Thursday and Friday

, with , , , and . Good Morning Football expands to four hours on and Path to the Draft airs Monday, April 26 – Wednesday, April 28 at 6:00 PM ET , with Rhett Lewis , Bucky Brooks , Curtis Conway , Charley Casserly , Brian Baldinger and Cynthia Frelund providing all of the latest news and analysis surrounding Draft Week

, with , , , , and providing all of the latest news and analysis surrounding Draft Week Two-hour editions of NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Preview air Monday, April 26 – Wednesday, April 28 at 4:00 PM ET, and nightly editions of the Emmy-nominated NFL Total Access air at 7:00 PM ET. Editions of NFL Total Access air Thursday, April 29 – Saturday, May 1 following NFL Network’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft each night

NFL Network’s coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft is highlighted by powerful storytelling features providing exclusive access to prospects as they prepare to enter the NFL. Featured throughout the week on NFL Network’s coverage:

Draft Open: The 2021 NFL Draft comes to the city of Cleveland as a resurgence of hope sweeps across the land, set to the music of U2’s “Where the Streets Have No Name” and narrated by Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown

Run Rich Run: NFL Network’s Rich Eisen dons his trademark suit and tie to run his annual 40-yard dash for ‘Run Rich Run’ to raise awareness and support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year, Eisen’s 40-yard dash airs during NFL Network’s coverage of Rounds 4-7 of the 2021 NFL Draft Saturday, May 1, and features NFL legends such as Jerry Rice, Ray Lewis, Cris Carter, Rod Woodson, Terrell Davis, Michael Vick, Torry Holt and Eric Metcalf. For full details on this year’s ‘Run Rich Run’ campaign, visit: https://tinyurl.com/spx5jtx6

Feature on Former University of Michigan Defensive End Kwity Paye: NFL Network tells the inspiring story of former University of Michigan defensive end Kwity Paye and his journey from war-torn West Africa, to battling through poverty in Providence, RI, to earning All-Big Ten Academic and Athletic honors at Michigan, and now to the NFL

NFL Network tells the inspiring story of former University of Michigan defensive end and his journey from war-torn West Africa, to battling through poverty in Providence, RI, to earning All-Big Ten Academic and Athletic honors at Michigan, and now to the NFL Feature on Former University of Missouri Linebacker Nick Bolton: NFL Network’s Michael Robinson tells the powerful story of former University of Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton and the inspiration he draws from his mother and sister’s courageous bouts with cancer



NFL Network’s tells the powerful story of former University of Missouri linebacker and the inspiration he draws from his mother and sister’s courageous bouts with cancer Feature on Former North Carolina A&T Defensive Back Mac McCain III: Former North Carolina A&T defensive back Mac McCain III looks to follow the legacy of great HBCU NFL players that came before him, as well as the legacy of his grandfather Franklin McCain who was one of the famed Greensboro 4 that sparked the non-violent civil rights movement in America

Former North Carolina A&T defensive back looks to follow the legacy of great HBCU NFL players that came before him, as well as the legacy of his grandfather who was one of the famed Greensboro 4 that sparked the non-violent civil rights movement in America Feature on Former LSU Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase & University of Oregon Offensive Tackle Penei Sewell: NFL Network’s Jane Slater sits down with former LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and former University of Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell to discuss each’s decision to opt out of college football last season and how it has affected their preparations for the NFL Draft

NFL Network’s sits down with former LSU wide receiver and former University of Oregon offensive tackle to discuss each’s decision to opt out of college football last season and how it has affected their preparations for the NFL Draft Feature on Former USC Cornerback Olaijah Griffin: NFL Network’s Willie McGinest tells the story of former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin , whose father is West Coast hip-hop legend Warren G

NFL Network’s tells the story of former USC cornerback , whose father is West Coast hip-hop legend NFL Network Analyst Steve Mariucci with Former University of Florida Quarterback Kyle Trask: NFL Network’s Steve Mariucci settles in for an X’s and O’s session with former University of Florida quarterback Kyle Trask

NFL Digital Media Draft Coverage

NFL Digital Media has you covered for the 2021 NFL Draft with an array of options to follow events from Cleveland across multiple platforms and devices.

Live NFL Network coverage of the 2021 NFL Draft is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

On Thursday, April 29, Draft Today airs on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube immediately following the conclusion of NFL Network’s coverage of the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft with Matt “Money” Smith, Bucky Brooks and Lance Zierlein. Former Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff joins on Thursday.

Draft Today continues Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 each day following the concert streaming on NFL.com. On Sunday, May 2, Brooks and Zierlein give out final draft grades at 3:00 PM ET on NFL.com, the NFL app and YouTube, and at 6:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

Additionally, NFL.com’s Draft Tracker has live coverage of every selection in the draft, including video and analysis of the picks as they happen.

On NFL.com, Around the NFL writer Nick Shook provides news and feature stories from Cleveland, while columnists Jeffri Chadiha and Jim Trotter provide analysis throughout the draft.

NFL Media’s stable of podcasts provide extensive analysis and coverage leading up to the 2021 NFL Draft. New editions of Move the Sticks 360 provide an in-depth look at top prospects Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Justin Fields with Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks speaking with the people closest to each quarterback. Additionally, new editions of Around the NFL with Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal and Marc Sessler, NFL Fantasy Football Podcast with Marcas Grant, Good Morning Football Podcast, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room and NFL Legends will be available throughout the week.

On social media, NFL Media provides live content throughout the week across Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. On Snapchat specifically, three new episodes of The Extra Point will be available throughout the week, as well as two episodes of Highlights updating in near-real time.

ABOUT NFL MEDIA

NFL Media is comprised of NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL RedZone.

Seven days a week, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, fans turn to NFL Network to receive information and insight straight from the field, team headquarters, league offices and everywhere the NFL is making news. Launched in 2003, NFL Network gives fans unprecedented year-round inside access to all NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Playoffs, regular season, preseason, Pro Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame induction weekend, NFL Draft, NFL Scouting Combine, Senior Bowl, league meetings, minicamps and training camps.

For fans on the go, all NFL Network programming can be streamed live through the NFL and NFL Network apps on smartphones, tablets, PCs and connected TV devices (Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4, Roku and Xbox One). Access is available for NFL Network subscribers of participating TV providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

– NFL MEDIA –