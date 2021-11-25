Jill Gonzalez Talks About The Best and Worst Sports Cites in the U.S.

To determine the cities where the game is always on regardless of season, WalletHub compared 392 small to large cities across the five largest sports in the U.S.: football, basketball, baseball, hockey and soccer.



Best Large Sports Cities 1. Boston, MA 2. Los Angeles, CA 3. New York, NY 4. Pittsburgh, PA 5. Philadelphia, PA 6. Denver, CO 7. Washington, DC 8. Dallas, TX 9. Chicago, IL 10. Miami, FL

Listen to some facts that Gonzalez drops on Russ and some pizza talk too. Which city has the most overrated pizza?

Best vs. Worst

Cookeville, Tennessee, has the lowest minimum season-ticket price for a college football (FBS and FCS) game , $36.00, which is 31.9 times lower than in South Bend, Indiana, the city with the highest at $1,150.00.



, $36.00, which is 31.9 times lower than in South Bend, Indiana, the city with the highest at $1,150.00. Charlotte, North Carolina, has the lowest average ticket price for an NBA game , $32.05, which is 3.9 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $125.43.



, $32.05, which is 3.9 times lower than in San Francisco, the city with the highest at $125.43. NHL fans in Pittsburgh are 28.1 times friendlier and more engaged than their New York counterparts.



in Pittsburgh are 28.1 times friendlier more engaged than their New York counterparts. Pittsburgh has the lowest average MLB ticket price , $20.75, which is 2.9 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $60.09.



, $20.75, which is 2.9 times lower than in Boston, the city with the highest at $60.09. Atlanta has the highest attendance rate for MLS games, 163.06 percent, which is 8.1 times higher than in Chicago, the city with the lowest at 20.04 percent.



To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-sports-cities/15179