NFL Week 3 Prediction: Ravens at Chiefs

It’s been a wild ride so far. The NFL never disappoints – well, maybe Thursday Night Football can be pretty disappointing sometimes, but generally speaking.

The Chicago Bears bounced back from their Week 1 loss to the Green Bay Packers and took down Vic Fangio’s famed Denver defense over at Mile High but failed to cover the NFL odds. Meanwhile, in the NFC East, the Packers got their second division win, when they edged out the Minnesota Vikings, 21-16.

The Miami Dolphins looked small as the New England Patriots routed them 43 to nil. Baltimore continued their winning ways with a 6-point win over the Cardinals, The Seahawks barely beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh as 4-point underdogs. The Chiefs made short work of the Raiders, showing that maybe Oakland’s Week 1 win over the Denver wasn’t because the Raiders are better than we thought, but because Denver is terrible.

So let’s start in KC.

The Baltimore Ravens vs. The Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs won’t have as easy of a time against the Ravens of Baltimore. Lamar Jackson has broken into the 2019 season with a vengeance. The once thought glorified running back has had back-to-back sensational passing games. Over in Arizona, he dropped 272 yards and two TDs on 24 completions. But, just because he has started to pass effectively, doesn’t mean he is no longer a duel-threat. He also boogied down-field on the ground for 120 yards, bringing his total yards against the Cardinals to just under 400.

In Week 1 against the Dolphins, Lamar Jackson passed for 324 yards and 5 TDs. So, defenses have to completely reconsider their offseason game plans for the Ravens. Jackson’s arm now must be respected. Granted, both the Dolphins and Cardinals are at the bottom of the barrel and the Chiefs are an entirely different beast. But, the Ravens have shown that they can produce through the air and on the ground, and they have one of the better defenses in the league as well.

The Chiefs are just as talented in the QB spot as the Ravens. The Chiefs are No. 1 in the league in passing yards at 405.5 per game. But they rank way back at No. 25 in rushing now that their star alleged domestic abuser headed over to Cleveland. In their first two games, they have only averaged 72 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, the Ravens are No. 4 through the air and No. 1 on the ground with 223.5 yards per game.

They have managed to create a balanced attack that is No. 1 in the league in total yards per game. We all knew that the Ravens could run the ball, but the fact that they are the No. 1 offense in the NFL is eye-popping. And the fact that the Chiefs are seven-point favorites over such a powerful offense is … interesting.

Yes, Kansas City is playing in Missouri and they have an amazing QB and corps of receivers. But the Ravens’ defense is undoubtedly superior and they have a more balanced attack, that will keep KC’s less than stellar defense guessing.

Mahomes will still score his requisite TDs, but without Kareem Hunt, they don’t have the same amount of explosiveness and depth out of the backfield. The Ravens defense will be able to cheat a little and focus on the secondary. For this reason, I love the Ravens to get the Back door cover, and possibly even a win at Arrowhead.

Take the Ravens to cover the spread, +7.