Prospect Notes From Flyers Preseason Game #1

- German Rubstov – He gets high marks. He’s back where he was pre-injuries. He’s strong on his skates, makes intelligent plays and is already solid on the PK. All great signs for him to start the season with.
- Joel Farabee – He knows where to go without the puck. He looks the part but the Trotz system of defense was a brick wall for him and that’s going to be the challenge and why starting the season in the AHL isn’t a bad thing.
- Phillipe Myers – I understand the Flyers haven’t practiced the power play until yesterday, but he looked bad on it, not in the offensive end, but bringing the puck up the ice. The delay of game penalty wasn’t good. His brain hasn’t caught up to his body. He will have to prove more to Alain Vigneault for sure.
- Yegor Zamula – He was good in both ends. Made nice, safe passes and got the puck out of his end without hesitation. He showed very well.
- Josh Ho-Sang – His skills were on display a few times in this game. He has great shifts and then he commits a dumb penalty. If he doesn’t have better discipline, Trotz won’t care about the potential offense he may produce.
- Grant Hutton – The 6-3, 205-pound defenseman who originally played at Miami University looked really good, especially on the power play. He was smooth passing the puck and shooting it. He got an assist on the first goal. He had six points in nine games for Bridgeport last season.
- Otto Koivula – I think he’ll make the big club. He moves well with the puck. He looked like he’s gained a step since last season and he’s smart without the puck.