Philadelphia Flyers Prospect Report: Mason Millman

The Flyers drafted Mason Millman 103rd overall in the 2019 NHL Draft and he could end up being a steal. I wrote this about him during last year’s rookie camp:

http://www.sportsology.com/some-lesser-known-blueliners-shined-at-flyers-rookie-camp/

I had a chance to see him this year while playing for the Saginaw Spirit. They’re a good team and he’s a good player and he showed me a lot in that one game.

He was playing on the top power play and third pairing in that game. He scored a goal from the point on the power play. His wrist shot is quick, and he knows how to shoot it into a net-front screen. His stick to puck defending was evident as well. When he gets stronger, he will be able to be a bit more physical.

The leading scorer on the team, Cole Perfetti, who will certainly be a top-10 pick or better in the upcoming NHL Draft raved about him without much prompting.

“He’s a great player. He’s a great two-way defender,” Perfetti shared quickly. “He brings an offensive ability that not many guys in the league do. He kinda gets it, offensively. He can make the right play. His first pass is pretty elite. His skating is what makes him who he is. He can jump up in the play and be that fourth man or whatever it may be, He’s got a good knack for the net. In the past, he’s only had a couple of goals, but he’s turned it up (13 goals and 31 helpers in 61 games) and put up good numbers this year offensively and he’s a great player defensively too. He can play that shutdown role but he’s going to contribute offensively.

“He’s been great on the power play and he goes to the top really well. He just distributes it to the right guys. He’s a great player and we’re lucky to have him.”

Strong words from a great player about a fast-developing prospect. Millman has a chance to be a real gem and he looks like he’s developing faster than expected.

I’ll keep an eye on that for sure.