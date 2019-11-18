Princeton vs. RPI Prospect Report

RPI

Todd Burgess – 6-2, 175 – RW – The senior looked fantastic. He’s faster, has excellent stick and puck control and made a beautiful pass to set up a bang-bang goal around the net. He is a clutch point-producer. I would think the Ottawa Senators would want to sign him.

Simon Kjellberg – 6-3- 190 – D – He had a great game. Has a good speed burst shown on a breakaway but was caught and he regrouped and scored with a nice wrist shot. His defense was solid. Big improvement over his play at Dubuque last year. He has five points in eight games. The New York Rangers may have found a good one here.

Will Reilly – 6-3, 195- D – He’s the team captain now. He’s a point-per-game player this year. He has four goals in nine games. Has a tricky backhand around the net. He’s a good skater and an excellent passer. The Pittsburgh Penguins can use him the same way they are using John Marino currently.

Princeton

Jackson Cressey – 6-0. 180 – C – This undrafted senior top-line center has six points in five games. He’s 23, I get that but his passing and stick and puck control are really good. He has a good stick on defense and stands out on the PK. He could be a role player at the next level if all goes well.

Adam Robbins – 5-8, 156 – C – I think scouts may want to take a look at him. He’s intriguing. He’s playing fourth-line center, but he’s not a grinder, he’s 19, so they’re making him earn ice time. He’s only played two games and doesn’t have a point but he’s an excellent skater and looked good on the power play. He’d be worth seeing mid-season to see how he’s developed. He had 11 goals and 41 points for the Chicago Steel last season.

Liam Gorman – 6-3, 199 – LW – He’s a freshman and he’s just learning how to use his size on the ice. He’s strong on the wall, strong on the PK and a shifty skater. He is good on the PK and a good shot blocker. He started to go to the net late in the game. He’s a raw prospect for the Pittsburgh Penguins.