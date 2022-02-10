Some of My Menu Items For The Big Game

With the “Big Game” coming up on Sunday, I always think about what I’m going to eat. In the past I would always have wings, but since there’s a shortage I may go with Chili. I think it will either be veggie or Turkey. I must decide. One way or the other that’s going to be the main course.

As far as a drink, I have no great insights. I always say, get a good IPA from a local brewery. I have at least one like that in my fridge with my name on it and that’s just fine with me.

Now I was looking for something sweet and that’s where red-chocolate.com comes into the conversation. I was reading that they were Keto friendly and Non GMO, Kosher and that was enough for me. I tried it.

I had no idea they had so many flavors. So far I’ve tried milk chocolate and dark chocolate. The first thing you notice is that there is no sugar added! Wow. That seemed crazy to me. The other part is it’s 40% fewer calories. Now, I have to stress to you that this isn’t a diet product. This is high-quality chocolate.

The milk chocolate had a nice balance to it. I’ll be eating that again, a lot. I’m not a huge fan of dark chocolate so it has to be really good for me to eat it again and it was. It was maybe the best dark chocolate I’ve ever had, without including ice cream. That’s just not fair. The dark variety was smooth.

Here’s more information about red chocolate:

RED Chocolate – Make dessert easy (and low calorie!) with RED Chocolate bars.

Price: 3.5 oz Bars 4-pack: $12.99

Available on on Amazon

Made by European Master Chocolatiers, every RED chocolate is sourced from the Ivory Coast in Africa and roasted and ground to perfection by local farmers. Each bar is non-GMO, Kosher, and Weight Watchers friendly (also Keto friendly in the darker flavors). Plus, each one contains 40-30% fewer calories and fat than other chocolate brands. RED is crafted without added refined sugar

Enjoy the game and the food.