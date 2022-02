SUPER BOWL LVI INJURY REPORT — WEDNESDAY

LOS ANGELES RAMS vs. CINCINNATI BENGALS

LOS ANGELES RAMS

 The Rams did not practice Wednesday. The Wednesday practice report is an estimation.

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday TE Tyler Higbee (knee), T Joseph Noteboom (chest)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday RB Cam Akers (shoulder), WR Van Jefferson (knee)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday CB Grant Haley (quadricep), CB Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), S Taylor Rapp (concussion), LB Christian Rozeboom (elbow), T Andrew Whitworth (quadricep)

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Practice Report

DID NOT PARTICIPATE IN PRACTICE

Wednesday TE C.J. Uzomah (knee)

LIMITED PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE

Wednesday G Jackson Carman (back)

FULL PARTICIPATION IN PRACTICE