Some Possible 2019 NHL Draft Scenarios

With the 2019 NHL Entry Draft rapidly approaching I had some ideas of what may happen there. I think there will be trades and it’s possible that it could affect the top 10 and more as we move forward.

1) The Edmonton Oilers trade the 8th overall selection in a deal to acquire a player and try to move a contract like Milan Lucic. The Oilers may have to throw in a prospect as well.

2) I think the Philadelphia Flyers will try and trade up to acquire a top 10 pick either for Cole Caufield or Dylan Cozens. Who could be their trade partner? Maybe the Oilers, maybe the Sabres, maybe the Red Wings. It would depend on how the board looks and how long these two remain on it until they think one of them will be gone with the next pick and then they try and acquire it.

3) The Columbus Blue Jackets will trade the right to negotiate with Artemi Panarin, maybe to the Rangers, or Islanders or Panthers. They will also trade the right to negotiate with Sergei Bobrovsky. I think for both they could get two draft picks from Florida, (maybe a third in 2019 and something in 2020, or one of their 2019, 4thround picks) because it seems like they will go UFA no matter what.

4) I think the Wild will look to make a move to save more salary. If they’re trading Jared Spurgeon, Jonas Brodin or Jason Zucker (2022-23) if a team is willing to accept that term. The draft would be the best place to do it. The Flyers would certainly be interested in the defenseman, among a lot of teams.

5) I think the San Jose Sharks will try and trade the rights to Erik Karlsson. If a team thinks they have a great chance of landing him, almost a guarantee, that could get them back into the second round of this draft where they can be dangerous as always. The Rangers have two second-round picks.

That’s all for now. I may add more to this in the coming weeks.