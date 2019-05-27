2019 Stanley Cup Preview

As we get closer to the Stanley Cup here are various shows that each took a look at who might win the honor to hoist Lord Stanley.

They went into great detail here as well:

Same here towards the end.

Here are some Cup stats:

A total of 45 players have appeared in at least one game for the Bruins (23) and Blues (22) during the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including 37 who have yet to play in the Stanley Cup Final (82.2%).

* One of three European-trained captains to win the Stanley Cup, Zdeno Chara now aims to become the fifth player to hoist the Cup at age 42 or older. The only players to do so: Johnny Bower in 1967 (42), Dominik Hasek in 2008 (43), Mark Recchi in 2011 (43) and Chris Chelios in 2008 (46). Rangers coach Lester Patrick won the Stanley Cup at age 44 in 1928 after playing goal in one playoff game .

* Jaden Schwartz leads the Blues and ranks third in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs with 12-4—16 (19 GP), including 4-1—5 in the Western Conference Final (6 GP). After scoring only 11 goals in the 2018-19 regular season , Schwartz needs only one goal to match Brett Hull (13 in 1990) for the single-postseason franchise record.

* Blues rookie Robert Thomas can become the ninth different teenager in NHL history to score a goal in the Stanley Cup Final – a feat last achieved 35 years ago by Pat LaFontaine for the Islanders in Game 5 of the 1984 Final. Only three teenagers have netted the winning tally in a Final game.

* The trio of Massachusetts-born players, East Weymouth’s Charlie Coyle (6-6—12), Charlestown’s Matt Grzelcyk (3-4—7) and Walpole’s Chris Wagner (2-0—2), have all found the score sheet in the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs and have their sights set on achieving a feat last accomplished 90 years ago. Myles Lane, a defenseman from Melrose, is the only Massachusetts-born player in Bruins history to win a Stanley Cup with the team, doing so as a member of Boston’s first-ever championship team in 1929.

TD Garden will be rocking on Monday. This could be the best and closest Stanley Cup played in a very long time. Look for an epic series with a lot of twists and turns. We will be in Boston on Monday with wall to wall coverage.