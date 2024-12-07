SPECIAL FEATURE: Former NHL All-Star Theo Fleury Talks Mental Health, Overcoming Adversity And More

Mental health is an unbelievably important topic. In fact, it’s probably one of the top five most important topics in the world today. Plus, it’s one of those subjects that transcends any and all boundaries since mental health is not the exclusive property of any one group.

One place you’ll find the topic of mental health coming up more and more in conversation is the hockey world. Years ago, it was considered taboo in hockey to openly talk about mental health issues. Heck, the word concussion wasn’t even said publicly. Now, well, let’s just say the sport has taken some baby steps in the right direction. Don’t get us wrong, there’s still a LONG, LONG way to go, but baby steps are still steps, even if they’re small.

Currently, there’s a former NHL All-Star who is doing his part to try and help those baby steps become regular-sized steps and really push forward the conversation in the right direction. That former All-Star is Theo Fleury. Granted, Fleury isn’t the only former player trying to advance the mental health discussion, but he’s the expert we’ve gone to today for our chat. And just like how you have to take small steps before you can take bigger steps before you can then run, our conversation with Fleury went the same way.

Below is our Q&A with Fleury in which he first talks a little about his thoughts on hockey and then delves into the bigger discussion about mental health.

*Editor’s Note: Questions and Answers have been lightly edited for clarity.

Q: How much of The NHL do you currently watch, if any at all?

Fleury: “A little bit, not a whole lot.”

Q: The NHL now places more of an emphasis on speed and skill rather than size, which sounds like it would have suited you perfectly. What are your thoughts on how the game is currently played?

Fleury: “First of all, I’ll say I loved the era that I played in. The way the game was played back then fit my style and I think, it was a real honest game. We respected each other. We as players policed the game, as to now, The League polices the game. The referees police the game and have sort of taken that out of the game where the players policed the game.

“There’s no doubt, the game obviously is more suited to my skill and the way that I played. But, I still tell people that I love the era that I played in. It’s interesting, because when a Connor Bedard comes along or (Connor) McDavid or (Auston) Matthews or somebody like that, everybody gets all excited about that. And I (always) said, ‘We had 30 to 40 of those guys in my era when I was playing.'”

Q: Can you compare your era of hockey to today’s era?

Fleury: “You had to have a certain amount of toughness. It’s just a different game. I think the game is way over-coached (now). Guys are watching iPads on the bench after they get off from shifts. There’s four or five coaches on the bench now so, it’s become like everything else. It’s over-structured in a way where, obviously coaches will find a way to find a way to keep their jobs. For most teams who lack offensive ability or a really good power-play, there’s only one way they can play. I think most coaches’ mentality is, they coach for a 0-0 tie and they get a scoring chance in the last minute. That’s how I see it. It’s really a structured game. Like I said, I think it’s a bit over-coached and the creativity is a bit lacking, is what I see.”

Q: How and why did you transition to briefly playing professional baseball?

Fleury: “I was probably as good a baseball player as I was a hockey player. In the wintertime, we played hockey and in the summertime, we played baseball. I played a lot of baseball as a kid and I loved the game. I was a catcher. When I played those few games in professional baseball, I had all that muscle memory. I played a lot of ball when I was a kid and really loved the sport. I watch more baseball than I watch hockey. I’m a big baseball guy for sure. Big (Toronto) Blue Jays fan. I’ll probably watch 100 of the 162 games they play in the summertime. I just love the sport and when I got the opportunity, I was pumped. That week I spent with the team up here in Calgary was just awesome. I really loved it.”

Q: How do you feel about the Blue Jays’ chances of signing Juan Soto?

Fleury: “That would be a nice addition to our team. (Juan) Soto, (Bo) Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. That would be a really good starting batting lineup for sure. Vlady hasn’t had much protection over the years. Bichette’s had a couple of good years and Vlady, I think, had his most productive year when Bichette was productive. Obviously, they need to shore up their relief pitching. If they do that, they’ll be right there next year. That’s what I’m hoping for.”

Q: What made you choose to become a public speaker and how do you feel using that platform to help people?

Fleury: “It’s been well documented that I had my own struggles with mental health and addiction issues. In 2009, I came out with my autobiography and really, at that point, I had been struggling to find what was I gonna do post-hockey playing days. Writing the book really sort of changed my life and put me in a different avenue. Obviously, my story of sexual abuse really resonated with people. Now, what I’ve been able to do is, I’ve been able to combine the trauma piece with the mental health and the addiction part.

“That’s basically what my speeches are about. It’s giving people a voice who’ve experienced whatever kind of trauma that may be. The workshops are more in-depth looks at trauma, how to overcome it and how to overcome addiction. How to overcome mental illness. All of these things are attached to that trauma experience. What I’ve realized is that we don’t have a mental health epidemic. We don’t have an addiction epidemic.

“We have an unresolved trauma epidemic on the planet. What we’ve done as a society, we’ve done a really poor job of creating safe spaces and safe environments where people can actually talk about their traumatic experiences. Whether that’s sexual abuse or physical abuse, emotional abuse, spiritual abuse, whatever it is, we’ve done a really poor job. So, what I’ve tried to do, is create that safe, vulnerable space where people who carry these traumatic events that happened in their life, have a space for them to reveal that experience.

“It’s probably been the greatest work of my life. I absolutely enjoy what I do now away from the rink. It’s probably the biggest reason why I don’t pay a whole lot of attention anymore to hockey, because, I’m so busy traveling, doing workshops and speaking engagements, you name it. So there’s really not a whole lot of time for me to sit down and watch hockey.”

Q: What’s your view on the steps that have been taken to advance the mental health cause?

Fleury: “We’ve come a short amount of the way, but we haven’t fully come the full gamut. It’s difficult to carry a secret around. I know from my own personal experience. When I was in New York, that’s when it kind of all came to a head and I realized that the road and the path that I was going down was not gonna end well. So I had to make some changes in my life. I was able to make those changes and was able to find the right people to help me. It’s been an incredible comeback in life and there’s been a lot of amazing people along the way who’ve helped me to come to grips with what happened to me.

“Now I can live a healthy, happy, peaceful, productive life. And that’s what I try to portray to people. It’s that, no matter what has happened in the past, it’s really what happens in the future and how you create this new space and this new life. I think everybody who’s experienced any kind of trauma in their life, (that’s what they want). I love the speaking. I love meeting people. I enjoy hearing their stories. It’s nice that people think of me as a safe person where they can seek me out and tell me their deepest, darkest, secrets.”

Q: What are your thoughts on The NHL and NHLPA’s Player Assistance Program?

Fleury: “The simple fact that there is a program is a great start. Obviously, the health and wellness space is evolving all the time and it evolves very, very quickly. But what I find is, the information is not as readily available to people. I took a real sort of holistic approach to my healing and I found that to be way more beneficial than the old traditional, laying on a couch and talking to a psychologist method.

“There’s so many modalities out there now that are way more effective than the old style of how we used to do therapy. So, I would suggest that they take a more holistic approach to mental health and mental health challenges, because there’s a lot of great stuff out there that is really, really effective. The process, I believe, is quicker, getting to the other side.”

Q: What is your message to anyone who struggles with mental health?

Fleury: “My suggestion always is to find a safe person in your life who’s not gonna pass judgment or take what you tell them and use that against you. That’s the safe space or safe environment that we need in order to heal. I tried to do this on my own for a long time and failed miserly. When I really reached out and asked for help and accepted the help, that’s when things really started to change. What I tell people is, ‘You don’t have to suffer in silence.’ There are plenty of people and plenty of avenues where you can get the help that you need if you want the help.

“I get so many emails from people who have loved ones in their life (who are) struggling with whatever and so, I’ll quickly either email or text them back and say, ‘Does that person want help?’ If the person doesn’t want help, you’re not gonna be able to help them. But people who want help and who are seeking help, yeah, those are the people who I work with. The people who want help, I can quickly move them to a better place and they can, hopefully, get to the place where I’m at today in my life. That’s what I love to do the most; work with people one-on-one and watch them blossom into the person who they’ve always wanted to be, but the trauma has held them back from achieving success in life.”

Before we let you go, just remember, if everybody does their part, we can make a difference.