New research by Betway looks at the Super Bowl in numbers to find out just how large the biggest event in the US sporting calendar really is.

Survey data reveals that over 99 million tuned in to watch last year’s Super Bowl.

Google searches for ‘Where to watch the Super Bowl’ have increased by 247% since last year.

One 30-second ad during this year’s season could cost as much as $7 million.

Ask any American what the number one sporting event saved in their phone is and chances are they’ll tell you it’s the Super Bowl. Possibly the biggest sports event on the nation’s collective calendar, it goes without saying that the Super Bowl is a colossal competition.

So, with February 12th right around the corner, Betway can now reveal the sheer volume of numbers that goes into bringing the Super Bowl to life, including the average ticket price through the years and how much fans are willing to spend on drinks and snacks.

The Super Bowl in numbers

Despite being one of the key pillars of American sporting culture, data shows that Super Bowl viewership actually dropped in the years leading up to 2021, with only 91.6 million people tuning in for that year.

However, that number was dwarfed by the 99.18 million people who watched last year’s season, and this year is set to see an even bigger viewer count with an estimated 109.9 million fans ready to watch the game, making it potentially one of the most watched seasons in history.

Super Bowl Figures 2021 2022 2023 Viewers (in millions) 91.63 99.18 109.9 Cost of a 30-second advert ($) 5,600,00 6,500,000 7,000,000 Average total ticket prices ($) 9,253 9,744 9,341 Average consumer spending ($) 74.55 78.92 82.0 Total expected consumer spending (in billions $) 13.9 14.6 17.0 Total ad revenue (in millions $) 545 470 489.6 Winners’ earnings ($) 150,000 157,000 136,474

The cost of going to the Super Bowl

The average ticket cost of going to the Super Bowl has been increasing in recent years, and this year is set to be no different. Fans can expect to pay up to roughly $9,341 for a standard entry pass, which while cheaper than last year, is still a big price tag – though demand for Super Bowl tickets has grown by 22%, so it’s clearly not putting people off.

As for all the snacks and drinks viewers will need to complete the experience, many are looking to pay upwards of $82 for their favorite consumables. In fact, data suggests that the total cost of every viewer’s snacking habits could total over $17 billion across the country. That’s $2.4 billion more than in 2022!

And no Super Bowl would be complete without some exciting and hilarious ads to break up the half-time gap. The cost of advertising at the Super Bowl has only been increasing, and just one 30-second ad in this year’s season could set businesses back $7 million. But that’s not much when you consider the total ad revenue for the Super Bowl is set to be $489.6m.

Finally, and perhaps most intriguingly, the overall winner’s earnings have seen a marked decrease compared to both 2020 and 2021. Last year’s victors, the LA Rams, took home a sizeable $157,000 per player, while 2023’s Super Bowl favorites, the Chiefs and Buffalo Bills, [ET1]are only looking at a prize pot of $136,000. That’s more than a 13% decrease in winnings.

You can get more insight into the Super Bowl in numbers by visiting here: https://usblog.betway.com/nfl/the-super-bowl-in-numbers-the-cost-of-the-super-bowl-betway/

[ENDS]

Methodology

To forecast the Super Bowl information for 2023 – 2025, we collected available historical data for seven different factors:

Using Excel’s linear function, we then predicted the future values for each.

Data is correct as of 01/06/2023.

About Betway

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun, and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair, and responsible environment.

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company that provides first-class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community. For more information, visit www.sghc.com.

Super Group

Super Group is the holding company for two leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering.