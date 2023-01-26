Three Players Who Made an Impression at the Biosteel All-American Game

Plymouth – – This game never disappoints. It was chippier than ever and the coaches sent that message to the players and they ran with it.

“It was a lot of fun. Anytime you get an assortment of players together sometimes it can be hard to gel. Both teams worked hard and played the right way,” said Team Blue coach, Mike Garman. “It was a physical game. The compete adds an element. If you’re an NHL scout you know they’re all talented but who are the guys who are really going to compete? It was an honest game. They want it to be a highly contested match.”

Will Smith – You can find things wrong with his game. And I was finding them again early on. But then he turns it on and gets a goal off a turnover. A great shot he winded up and let loose. He was a playmaker and terrific on defense. Best I’ve seen in his own end. He had two goals and an assist and was voted best player.

Sam Harris – He plays for the Sioux Falls Stampede. He was playing left wing and got a power goal on the doorstep of the net. At 5-11, 185, Harris competes hard. His speed was good but his best attribute was his fight to get to the net. He wanted it. Harris has 17 goals and 17 assists in 29 games so far this season. So, he’s more than a point-per-game. The University of Denver is going to get a player and he definitely helped his draft stock this season.

Michael Hagens – Chicago Steel – This defenseman got added late and he played really well. He was on the second pairing left side. Offensively he was able to get to the net offensively. His stick is fast on defense and offense. Hagens has a way of getting the puck off his stick quickly, getting it to his teammate heading out of their defensive end, all in one motion like a timing, touch pass. It really kept the opposition off-balance. He was a +2.

These are Team Blue players and the final score was Team Blue 6, Team White 3. Team White had plenty of great performances and I’ll talk about some of those players down the road.