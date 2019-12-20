The Winter Classic Hits Dallas

The Cotton Bowl is a very famous venue and on New Year’s Day, the Dallas Stars will host the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic. I’ve wanted to go to this venue since the Houston Cougars lost a big game to Doug Flutie there. I was at U of H at the time. Thanks to Kelly Musler for the great pictures! Follow her on Instagram:

Texas band Midland will perform at the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, the New Year’s Day outdoor matchup between the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars at Cotton Bowl® Stadium in Dallas, the National Hockey League (NHL) announced today. The two-time, GRAMMY-nominated band will take the stage before the teams take the ice. Live television coverage of the game will begin at 12:00 p.m. CT / 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jan. 1, on NBC in the U.S. and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

“We’re a Texas band. It’s where we started and it’s where we grew,” said Midland. “Whether we’re playing a Honky Tonk or at the Cotton Bowl, just know you’re about to get 100% boot stomping, country music. We are all excited to be in Dallas on New Year’s Day to perform at this year’s NHL Winter Classic. Best of luck to both teams and we will see you on January 1st.”

The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame, the official fan festival of the much anticipated New Year’s Day 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, between the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators at Cotton Bowl® Stadium in Dallas (12:30 p.m. CT, NBC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). The Truly Hard Seltzer NHL® PreGame will be open on Wednesday, Jan. 1 at Cotton Bowl® Plaza (9 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT) and at The State Fair of Texas Midway (9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and postgame – 8 p.m. CT). A 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® game ticket is required for entry to the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL®PreGame.

Highlighting the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame will be an appearance by the most revered trophy in all of sports – the Stanley Cup® where fans can take photos from 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT and from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. CT, a variety of hockey attractions, live musical performances, and much more. Located inside The State Fair of Texas Midway, fans will also be able to enjoy select rides for free including, but not limited to, the Texas Star® Ferris Wheel, Top o’ Texas Tower, Texas Skyway (entrance to ride is located in Cotton Bowl® Plaza), Pirate Ship and Lone Star Scooters (Bumper Cars).

WHAT: Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020

9 a.m. – 8 p.m. CT at Cotton Bowl® Plaza

9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. CT & Postgame – 8 p.m. CT at The State Fair of Texas Midway

WHERE: Cotton Bowl® Plaza and The State Fair of Texas Midway (3750 The Midway, Dallas, TX 75215)

The Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame will feature the following hockey-themed experiences:

Bridgestone : Get ready to deliver Clutch Performance with a variety of fun challenges, including a hockey slapshot competition and a chance to make the game winning save in our Clutch Performance Moment Foam Pit. Before you leave, capture a photo in our NHL Winter Classic Photo Frame and grab some free swag!

: Get ready to deliver Clutch Performance with a variety of fun challenges, including a hockey slapshot competition and a chance to make the game winning save in our Clutch Performance Moment Foam Pit. Before you leave, capture a photo in our NHL Winter Classic Photo Frame and grab some free swag! Dallas Sports Commission : Stop by the Dallas Sports Commission trailer for all the latest information on restaurants, attractions and things to do while in Dallas for the NHL Winter Classic. The Sports Commission will also have great giveaway items to have while watching outdoor hockey!

: Stop by the Dallas Sports Commission trailer for all the latest information on restaurants, attractions and things to do while in Dallas for the NHL Winter Classic. The Sports Commission will also have great giveaway items to have while watching outdoor hockey! Dallas Stars : During the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, the Dallas Stars will create a space where all Stars fans can gather before and after the game. Stars personalities and former players will join Victor E. Green™ and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls to entertain fans throughout the pregame festivities. This will include roundtable discussions with Stars Alumni, autograph signings, a DJ, interactive games hosted by the Dallas Stars Street Squad, on-site broadcast from Sportsradio 1310/96.7FM The Ticket and more.

: During the Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®, the Dallas Stars will create a space where all Stars fans can gather before and after the game. Stars personalities and former players will join Victor E. Green™ and the Dallas Stars Ice Girls to entertain fans throughout the pregame festivities. This will include roundtable discussions with Stars Alumni, autograph signings, a DJ, interactive games hosted by the Dallas Stars Street Squad, on-site broadcast from Sportsradio 1310/96.7FM The Ticket and more. DART : Visit the DART booth for a cool break from the action on center ice. Try your hand at throwing darts, and you could win a commemorative DART snowball ornament! Plus, learn how to get to your favorite DARTable sporting events. DART gives fans all the game-day excitement, without the game-day traffic.

: Visit the DART booth for a cool break from the action on center ice. Try your hand at throwing darts, and you could win a commemorative DART snowball ornament! Plus, learn how to get to your favorite DARTable sporting events. DART gives fans all the game-day excitement, without the game-day traffic. Discover : Discover is putting a staple of summer entertainment on ice at the NHL Winter ClassicPreGame with the Discover “Puck Putt” Experience. Set in a miniaturized hockey rink, complete with ‘ice’, boards and a Zamboni® machine, the Discover “Puck Putt” experience will deliver a hockey twist to miniature golf. Fans can also take part in Discover’s 360 Camera to receive a custom slow-motion video of themselves in front of a custom backdrop complete with confetti from the competing teams.

: Discover is putting a staple of summer entertainment on ice at the NHL Winter ClassicPreGame with the Discover “Puck Putt” Experience. Set in a miniaturized hockey rink, complete with ‘ice’, boards and a Zamboni® machine, the Discover “Puck Putt” experience will deliver a hockey twist to miniature golf. Fans can also take part in Discover’s 360 Camera to receive a custom slow-motion video of themselves in front of a custom backdrop complete with confetti from the competing teams. DRiV : With DRiV Target Practice, fans can practice like the pros and test their stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit.

: With DRiV Target Practice, fans can practice like the pros and test their stick skills by shooting pucks into a stacked washer and dryer unit. Dunkin’ : Dunkin’s Fan Zone will be the ultimate NHL Winter Classic destination. The pop-up will offer Air and Bubble Hockey games, interactive New Year’s activities, and a custom photo booth that will allow fans to have their photos printed directly on to a donut. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and Munchkins.

: Dunkin’s Fan Zone will be the ultimate NHL Winter Classic destination. The pop-up will offer Air and Bubble Hockey games, interactive New Year’s activities, and a custom photo booth that will allow fans to have their photos printed directly on to a donut. All are welcome to stop by and enjoy free coffee, hot chocolate, and Munchkins. GEICO : Show us your fastest slapshot at the GEICO Speed Shot Challenge, test your skills on our unique hockey putting green and check out our locker room photo op complete with authentic NHL Winter Classic Game gear, all compliments of GEICO!

: Show us your fastest slapshot at the GEICO Speed Shot Challenge, test your skills on our unique hockey putting green and check out our locker room photo op complete with authentic NHL Winter Classic Game gear, all compliments of GEICO! Honda : Show off your hockey skills at the Honda booth for a chance to win great prizes! Also check out the first-ever Honda CR-V Hybrid, Civic Type-R and Ridgeline.

: Show off your hockey skills at the Honda booth for a chance to win great prizes! Also check out the first-ever Honda CR-V Hybrid, Civic Type-R and Ridgeline. Jägermeister : Jägermeister, the Official Shot of the NHL, is bringing a new shot for fans 21+ to try. There will be Jägermeister for purchase, alumni signing by Mike Modano, consumer activations and more.

: Jägermeister, the Official Shot of the NHL, is bringing a new shot for fans 21+ to try. There will be Jägermeister for purchase, alumni signing by Mike Modano, consumer activations and more. MassMutual : Teaming up with the NHL, MassMutual is promoting financial literacy through the MassMutual Financial Face Off SM ! Test your smarts and hockey skills by being the first to hit the buzzer and answer the questions to be entered in for a chance to win prizes.

: Teaming up with the NHL, MassMutual is promoting financial literacy through the MassMutual Financial Face Off ! Test your smarts and hockey skills by being the first to hit the buzzer and answer the questions to be entered in for a chance to win prizes. MGM Resorts : As the Official Resort Destination of the NHL, MGM Resorts will host a luxury tailgating experience inclusive of interactive games and giveaways that promote MGM Properties and Entertainment Offerings.

: As the Official Resort Destination of the NHL, MGM Resorts will host a luxury tailgating experience inclusive of interactive games and giveaways that promote MGM Properties and Entertainment Offerings. Nashville Predators : The Smashville Stampede will take Dallas by storm on New Year’s Day and provide plenty of fun throughout The Midway! Fans can enjoy games and rides surrounding Cotton Bowl Stadium and also win a Nashville Predators 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® jersey and commemorative ticket as part of the Predators Photo Scavenger Challenge. One hour before puck drop, Preds fans will join GNASH™ and the Energy Team to march to the stadium in a stampede of GOLD!

: The Smashville Stampede will take Dallas by storm on New Year’s Day and provide plenty of fun throughout The Midway! Fans can enjoy games and rides surrounding Cotton Bowl Stadium and also win a Nashville Predators 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® jersey and commemorative ticket as part of the Predators Photo Scavenger Challenge. One hour before puck drop, Preds fans will join GNASH™ and the Energy Team to march to the stadium in a stampede of GOLD! Navy Federal Credit Union : Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union activation space at the NHL Winter Classic to win great prizes, share content to social media, learn more about Navy Federal Credit Union and compete in hockey themed activities.

: Visit the Navy Federal Credit Union activation space at the NHL Winter Classic to win great prizes, share content to social media, learn more about Navy Federal Credit Union and compete in hockey themed activities. New Amsterdam Vodka : Visit New Amsterdam Vodka’s Pink Whitney Pavilion at 10 a.m. to watch the tables get turned as Jeremy Roenick interviews Spittin’ Chiclets hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney. Come enjoy a Pink Whitney and hear the guys talk about the origin of the viral sensation that has the entire hockey community buzzing!

: Visit New Amsterdam Vodka’s Pink Whitney Pavilion at 10 a.m. to watch the tables get turned as Jeremy Roenick interviews Spittin’ Chiclets hosts Paul Bissonnette and Ryan Whitney. Come enjoy a Pink Whitney and hear the guys talk about the origin of the viral sensation that has the entire hockey community buzzing! NHL Fan Access : The NHL Fan Access App™ gives you access to event schedules, maps, and the opportunity to participate in many fun activities for a chance to win prizes at The PreGame. Download the NHL Fan Access App on your App store today!

: The NHL Fan Access App™ gives you access to event schedules, maps, and the opportunity to participate in many fun activities for a chance to win prizes at The PreGame. Download the NHL Fan Access App on your App store today! NHL Network : NHL Network™ is giving fans an interactive experience with the TV home for the National Hockey League. Fans can test their stick skills with an inflatable target practice shooting drill. NHL Network’s NHL Tonight™ will air extensive pre-and postgame coverage of the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®.

: NHL Network™ is giving fans an interactive experience with the TV home for the National Hockey League. Fans can test their stick skills with an inflatable target practice shooting drill. NHL Network’s NHL Tonight™ will air extensive pre-and postgame coverage of the 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic®. Oscar Mayer Weinermobile : Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make appearance at the NHL Winter Classic!

: Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile to make appearance at the NHL Winter Classic! Pepsi Zero Sugar / Rold Gold : PepsiCo invites you to test your hockey skills and sample Pepsi Zero Sugar and Rold Gold pretzels. Make sure to stop by for a unique NHL Winter Classic photo opportunity!

: PepsiCo invites you to test your hockey skills and sample Pepsi Zero Sugar and Rold Gold pretzels. Make sure to stop by for a unique NHL Winter Classic photo opportunity! Planters NUTmobile : Mr. Peanut and the Planters NUTmobile to appear at NHL Winter Classic!

: Mr. Peanut and the Planters NUTmobile to appear at NHL Winter Classic! PPG : Fans can play PPG’s Power Play Goal to test their shooting accuracy and try to score around a net minder as well as receive free giveaways.

: Fans can play PPG’s Power Play Goal to test their shooting accuracy and try to score around a net minder as well as receive free giveaways. Ticketmaster : Do you have what it takes to score in the NHL? Complete the Ticketmaster Accuracy Challenge and find out. Ticketmaster is the Official Ticketing Partner of the NHL.

: Do you have what it takes to score in the NHL? Complete the Ticketmaster Accuracy Challenge and find out. Ticketmaster is the Official Ticketing Partner of the NHL. Truly : Truly is bringing a fully immersive experience to the NHL Winter Classic with a massive custom bubble hockey tent to kick off the pregame fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to play the iconic bubble hockey game, receive autographs from hockey legends and of course, sip on Truly Hard Seltzer®.

: Truly is bringing a fully immersive experience to the NHL Winter Classic with a massive custom bubble hockey tent to kick off the pregame fun. Attendees will have the opportunity to play the iconic bubble hockey game, receive autographs from hockey legends and of course, sip on Truly Hard Seltzer®. Upper Deck: Fans can score a FREE personalized trading card from Upper Deck. The company will have professional photographers on site snapping images of fans against a hockey background and printing their card on site for them.

All fans will be required to go through metal detectors upon entry into the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame and all bags will be subject to search. Re-entry to PreGame is not permitted once entering. For the most up-to-date schedule of events, appearances and fan reminders, fans should visit NHL.com/WinterClassic or download the NHL Fan Access™ App. Fans can join the conversation via the official hashtag NHL #WinterClassic.

In addition, a wide assortment of 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® products will be available for purchase at the Official Merchandise Shop at the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL® PreGame.

The 2020 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic® will mark the first NHL regular-season outdoor game for both the Stars and the Predators. The matchup on Jan. 1 continues the tradition the League established in 2008 of hosting a regular-season outdoor game at the onset of the new year. This year’s game will be the 29th NHL regular-season outdoor game and the 12th NHL Winter Classic. Click here for a complete history of NHL regular-season outdoor games.