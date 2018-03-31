Thoughts on the 2018 Frozen Four

The 2018 Frozen Four will take place in St. Paul Minnesota April 5-7th. Minnesota Duluth will play Ohio State in the semifinals on ESPN2, coverage starts at 5PM et on the 5th. Michigan takes on Notre Dame that evening at 8:30PM et on ESPN 2. The final game will be played on Saturday April 7th at 7:30PM on ESPN.

My show, Hockey Prospect Radio has provided great coverage. Look for the replays here:

https://www.tsn.ca/radio/vancouver-1040-i-1410/schedule/hockey-prospect-radio-1.566301

I had a chance to interview a view of Ohio State’s important players here:

https://soundcloud.com/russ-cohen/ohio-state-star-tanner-laczynski-talks-about-the-ncaa-tournament-flyers-and-more

and here is an interview with Wyatt Ege after their win over Denver to advance to the Frozen Four.

https://soundcloud.com/russ-cohen/exclusive-interview-with-ohio

Here is my weekly spot on Stellick and Simmer talking about draft college players and free agents, plus my Frozen Four prediction:

https://soundcloud.com/russ-cohen/russ-cohen-on-stellick-and-simmer-talking-about-the-2018-frozen-four-and-more