Three Players Who Impressed Me at the USHL Fall Classic Day 1

I’m in Pittsburgh watching five games a day and there are way more than three who could be on this list. But I will highlight three to start.

Youngstown Phantoms – Kenta Isogai – This center has good speed through the neutral zone. He’s confident carrying the puck up the ice. He has a good hockey I.Q. He’s smart without the puck. Isogai is a skilled passer. He’s fast on draws. He’s 2022 NHL Draft eligible.

Omaha Lancers – Ryan Gillespie – This center had a goal and was a +2. He has good speed with the puck and his goal was scored down low where the goalie wasn’t going to be able to handle it. This player seems to have a goal scorer’s touch. He was passed over in the draft last year. He is a Clarkson commit.

Tri-City Storm – Gavin Brindley – This center is 2023 NHL Draft eligible. He scored a terrific game-winning goal. He has terrific speed. He can read plays, steal the puck and take it the other way. He follows up his own shots. Plays well by the next despite being 5-9 and he’s strong on the PK already. Uncommitted. Some big time college coaches are here recruiting. I think he’s on their list for sure.