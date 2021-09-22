Don’t Sleep on New York Rangers Prospect Lauri Pajuniemi

This Finnish right wing was drafted 132nd overall in 2018. The New York Rangers made the selection and so far, he looks like a fifth round steal. Now 22, and in North America, he looks like he could make a quick transition, starting out with the Hartford Wolfpack in the AHL.

Pajuniemi had the best pure shot of any player in the 2nd Flyers-Rangers rookie game. His wrist shot featured a quick release and it had a lot of force behind it. He was almost frustrated at times because some of his teammates couldn’t get him the puck on the far side of the power play. He was set up as the hammer on the power play and he did just that. Having scored 48 goals his last two seasons in Liiga with TPS there’s a reason to be excited about this player.

His speed was good as well so all we need to see is how well-rounded is his game? His passing was top-notch as well making him a real threat in that game. Will that translate into Rangers camp? Only time will tell.

Here’s a look at his draft day interview: