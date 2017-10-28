ULTIMATE YANKEE QUIZ

For your reading and wondering pleasure, here come the Yankees in quiz form from the professor of Bronx Bomber content. No peeking at the answers. Take the quiz first. Five correct answers makes you an “All Star.”
Lower than that read some of my Yankee books.
Herewith: 150 provocative questions and answers with some sure to be daunting even for the most extreme Yankee diehards.
1. What player wore number 7 before Mickey Mantle did?
2. Whose number (and what was it) was retired by both the New York Mets and Yankees?
3 Who was the catcher behind the plate when Dave Righetti threw his no-hitter on July 4, 1983? The catcher wore #27 when he played for the Yankees from 1982-1986.
4. Name the four managers who have piloted both the Yankees and the Mets.
5. In 1977, who nicknamed Reggie Jackson “Mr. October”?
A. Willie Randolph B. Thurman Munson C. Goose Gossage D. Mickey Rivers
6. Name the player Derek Jeter replaced in 1996 to become the regular shortstop.
A. Andy Fox B. Pat Kelly C. Alvaro Espinoza D. Tony Fernandez
7. What former Yankee was the first pitching coach for the New York Mets in 1962?
A. Joe Page B. Red Ruffing C. Vic Raschi D. Johnny Sain
8. Elston Howard was the first black player on the Yankees in 1955. Who was second?
9. Who did George Steinbrenner buy the Yankees from?
10. Trick question: Which of the following was not a Babe Ruth nickname?
A. “Bambino” B. “Wali of Wallop” C. “Rajah of Rap” D. “Caliph of Clout”
11. Name the National Football League coaching legend who played briefly for the Yankees.
A. Tom Landry B. George Halas C. Jim Thorpe D. Curly Lambeau
12. .What number did Mickey Mantle first wear when he came up to the Yankees?
- A. 7 B. 6 C. 5 D. 47
13. Reggie Jackson hit three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers—each off a different pitcher. What pitcher gave up Jackson’s third home run?
A. Burt Hooton B. Charlie Hough C. Elias Sosa D. Don Sutton
14. Reggie Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of what team?
A. Oakland A’s B. Baltimore Orioles C. New York Yankees D. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
15. What Yankee pitcher has the most World Series victories?
A. David Cone B. Allie Reynolds C. Whitey Ford D. Lefty Gomez
ANSWERS
1. Mickey Mantle was the last Yankee ever to don the number 7, wearing it from 1951 until he retired. Fourteen other Yankees wore the number in their career, the last two being Bob Cerv and Cliff Mapes. They wore the number at times during that first season.
2. Number 37 – for Casey Stengel
3. A. Butch Wynegar
4. Yogi Berra, Casey Stengel, Joe Torre, Dallas Green
5. B. Thurman Munson
6. D. Tony Fernandez
7. B. Red Ruffing
8. Harry Simpson, 1957
9. CBS
10. Sorry about that. We said it was a trick question—all of the choices were nicknames for the Babe.
11. B. George “Papa Bear” Halas got into 12 games for the 1919 Yankees.
12. B Uniform Number 6
13. B. Charlie Hough
14. C. New York Yankees
15. C. Whitey Ford, 10. He started 22 World Series games.
Harvey Frommer is one of the most prolific and respected sports journalists and oral historians in the United States, author of the autobiographies of legends Nolan Ryan, Tony Dorsett, and Red Holzman, Dr. Harvey
Frommer is an expert on the New York Yankees and has arguably written more books, articles and reviews on the New York Yankees than anyone. In 2010, he was selected by the City of New York as an historical consultant for the re-imagined old Yankee Stadium site, Heritage Field
A professor for more than two decades in the MALS program at Dartmouth College, Frommer was dubbed “Dartmouth’s Mr. Baseball” by their alumni magazine.