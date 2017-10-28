ULTIMATE YANKEE QUIZ

For your reading and wondering pleasure, here come the Yankees in quiz form from the professor of Bronx Bomber content. No peeking at the answers. Take the quiz first. Five correct answers makes you an “All Star.”

Lower than that read some of my Yankee books.

Herewith: 150 provocative questions and answers with some sure to be daunting even for the most extreme Yankee diehards.

1. What player wore number 7 before Mickey Mantle did?

2. Whose number (and what was it) was retired by both the New York Mets and Yankees?

3 Who was the catcher behind the plate when Dave Righetti threw his no-hitter on July 4, 1983? The catcher wore #27 when he played for the Yankees from 1982-1986.

4. Name the four managers who have piloted both the Yankees and the Mets.

5. In 1977, who nicknamed Reggie Jackson “Mr. October”?

A. Willie Randolph B. Thurman Munson C. Goose Gossage D. Mickey Rivers

6. Name the player Derek Jeter replaced in 1996 to become the regular shortstop.

A. Andy Fox B. Pat Kelly C. Alvaro Espinoza D. Tony Fernandez

7. What former Yankee was the first pitching coach for the New York Mets in 1962?

A. Joe Page B. Red Ruffing C. Vic Raschi D. Johnny Sain

8. Elston Howard was the first black player on the Yankees in 1955. Who was second?

9. Who did George Steinbrenner buy the Yankees from?

10. Trick question: Which of the following was not a Babe Ruth nickname?

A. “Bambino” B. “Wali of Wallop” C. “Rajah of Rap” D. “Caliph of Clout”

11. Name the National Football League coaching legend who played briefly for the Yankees.

A. Tom Landry B. George Halas C. Jim Thorpe D. Curly Lambeau

12. .What number did Mickey Mantle first wear when he came up to the Yankees?

A. 7 B. 6 C. 5 D. 47

13. Reggie Jackson hit three home runs in Game 6 of the 1977 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers—each off a different pitcher. What pitcher gave up Jackson’s third home run? A. Burt Hooton B. Charlie Hough C. Elias Sosa D. Don Sutton 14. Reggie Jackson was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a member of what team? A. Oakland A’s B. Baltimore Orioles C. New York Yankees D. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 15. What Yankee pitcher has the most World Series victories? A. David Cone B. Allie Reynolds C. Whitey Ford D. Lefty Gomez