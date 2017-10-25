The Weather May Decide the World Series

Los Angeles will be 21 degrees over the usual high this time of the year for Game 1 of the 2017 World Series. 100 vs. 79. It might be 95 degrees to start the game. This could be a problem for the pitchers. The game will start at 5:09PM local time and there will be an excessive heat warning in effect. The hottest World Series on record was 94 degrees in 2001 when the Diamondbacks faced the Yankees. The roof was open for that game.

Clayton Kershaw will face Dallas Keuchel. Keuchel has a 2.59 ERA in his career and a 2.60 ERA in the playoffs this season. Kershaw has a career 4.40 ERA in his playoff career but a 2.45 ERA this season.

This game could be pivotal. One or both pitchers could have weather related issues and might not be able to go beyond six innings. This series will be won or lost based on the starting pitching.

From 1995-2011, 100% of the teams who have won Game 1 at home have won the World Series. Last year the Indians bucked that trend winning Game 1 and losing the World Series in seven to the Chicago Cubs.

The Dodgers are the favorites. I picked the Astros to win it all months ago and I’m sticking with that. I think the difference will be their rallies. They may not have hit well in a lot of games this postseason but when they rally they can pile on the runs, ask the Yankees.

The ratings will be a subject of discussion. According to www.forbes.com the MLB prime time ratings are down 6% in the regular season. Neither the Dodgers or the Astros had ratings increase over last season in prime time. This series must go six or seven games to get a high rating, otherwise I’d be surprised if this series turns into ratings increase over last year or even the past few years. Cubs-Indians certainly skews things based on the impossible dream storyline.