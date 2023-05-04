Whom You Know is Turning 14

Whom You Know is turning fourteen; we were social media influencers before the term existed. Whom You Know is led by Founder, CEO, and Publisher/Editor-in-Chief Peachy Deegan. Whom You Know continues to identify and review the best in fashion, entertainment, books, cinema, music, sports and cuisine primarily on the East Coast. With over 27,000 posts, 100,000 Twitter followers and 20,000 LinkedIn Connections, Peachy Deegan is still ranked in the top 0.5% of Klear influencers . Notably in 2022, Whom You Know was honored to celebrate our 27,000th post with Sir Paul McCartney’s new cd box set release. Peachy Deegan’s journalism career began as an intern on CBS Sunday Morning with Charles Kuralt, and she subsequently interned for CBS Sports in Hartford and Boston, and ESPN in Daytona Beach. Peachy is a graduate of Miss Porter’s School, Boston College and University College Cork.

Contact : peachydeegan@gmail.com

Here are all our follow links:

http://www.whomyouknow.com/

http://instagram.com/peachydeegan/

Peachy Deegan peachydeegan@gmail.com

Publisher, Founder, Editor-In-Chief http://www.whomyouknow.com/ New York, New York USA !

#NewYorkNotes @PaulMcCartney and Wings Red Rose Speedway 50th Anniversary Limited Edition Vinyl Album Earns Our Highest Recommendation: To Be Released Record Store Day April 22, 2023 https://www.whomyouknow.com/2023/04/newyorknotes.SirPaulMcCartney.McCartney.wings.redrosespeedway.50thanniversary.limitededitionvinyl.highestrecommendation.peachydeegan.html#.ZD_473bMI2wAnna Wintour Interviewed by Peachy Deegan at The Met Spring 2009 https://www.whomyouknow.com/2010/07/anna-wintour-interviewed-by-peachy.html#.ZCrVwXbMI2w

Anna Wintour Interviewed by Peachy Deegan at The Met May 3, 2010 https://www.whomyouknow.com/2010/07/anna-wintour-interviewed-by-peachy_01.html#.ZCrVvnbMI2w

#WhomYouKnowTopTen by @ManhattanPeachy #PeachyDeegan #April2023 https://www.whomyouknow.com/2023/04/topten.whomyouknowtopten.april2023.peachydeegan.html#.ZCraqnbMI2w