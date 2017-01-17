The Ultimate Russ Cohen Resource Center

For those of you who ask me where to buy my book? Here are the titles and where you can get them.

100 Ranger Greats – This is currently out of print. But you can find it.

Barnes and Noble has a great out of print section as well.

http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/100-ranger-greats-russ-cohen/1103240578

Philadelphia Flyers – Images of Sports –

100 Things Rangers Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die –

Strike Three -A Player’s Journey through the Infamous Baseball Strike of 1994

Baseball’s Best Rookies –

Numbers Don’t Lie – Mets –

The Winter Classic – The NHL’s Savior –

I have some signed copies for sale. Contact me on social media if you’d like to have me sign your book. Thanks for your support!